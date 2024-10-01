PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Take Two: Best ever?

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Take One: NIL Continuing to evolve

This is not so much a take as just new information that might have been missed in all of the different stories coming out over the past two or so weeks.

When Matt Sluka left UNLV unexpectedly, there were a lot of different opinions on the rightness or wrongness of his decision. I am not going to go into that minefield, but it did expose something with the ‘formal’ response of the University when Sluka went to the staff to ask where NIL payments were: “UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the school said.


This is a very important distinction. There are reports that Sluka and his representatives believed he was not allowed to sign NIL paperwork until he was enrolled as a student and that he could not ask for anything until that paperwork was signed. We could dig really deep into this, but I would rather talk about what UNLV said because that is an accurate interpretation of current NCAA rules. The NCAA may not be able to stop transfers, and they may not be able to limit total NIL, but they can currently say that schools are not allowed to directly pay players beyond scholarship money.

Georgia is working to change that at the local level. Two weeks ago, on September 17th, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order allowing schools in the state to directly compensate their athletes for their name, image, and likeness. You know what comes next. Just about every state that wants their school to remain competitive is going to follow suit – because no one wants Georgia to have a recruiting advantage by being permitted to pay players directly while others have to follow NCAA guidelines.

We can debate whether this is good or bad for a long time and probably not come to a consensus, but the reality is that it is coming. I don’t know if Oregon will jump as quickly to get something like this to be passed, but I anticipate that Georgia will force the NCAA’s hands. It may not matter how many states pass this as a law, because the NCAA is – once again – going to have to re-evaluate their slow and backward approach to the fast changing world of college athletics.

If we look deeper into the Sluka situation, what we see is that Sluka talked to a coach after he left Holy Cross but before he enrolled, but the collective never heard the same number that the coach had mentioned. This is a very similar situation to Jaden Rashada’s where bad communication led down a broken path. The only difference here is that Sluka is a senior and Rashada was a high school recruit.

If the Georgia concept becomes policy across the NCAA, moments like this may not entirely go away, but at least the schools could respond accordingly.

Take Two: Best Ever?

I said on ‘Fact or Fiction’ yesterday that I did not think this would be the ‘pound for pound’ best class in Oregon history because I went with a technicality that the average star rating per pound of weight would be lower.

But it is worth mentioning that this is going to potentially be the best class Oregon has ever signed on an average star rating. if we look at just the top 15 recruits from each class, the 2021 class has an average star rating of 4.13 while the 2025 class has an average star rating of 4.27 so far.

This class is very elite at the top end of the class so a lot of whether this average continues to be so high is going to depend on who all Oregon closes on to get to 20 recruits – the magic number for Rivals ratings since only he top 20 go toward team rankings.

Greg Smith talked a little about Linkon Cure making it out for a visit – if he does, there is a much better chance for a flip. I am still very much in the camp that Cure is a longshot until we hear otherwise. If he does make it out for a visit, I will have to talk to people after the visit to see how much that visit changes things from an odds perspective.

But it is going to take more than just Cure to get to a best ever recruiting class. This is where it starts to get really difficult to project. Oregon is going to have a smallish class in 2025 and they are going to need to sign elite prospects to get that highest ever rating and I just don’t know that the staff has the same evaluations that we do and there are potentially going to be some guys that commit who might not ‘bump’ the ratings up, but who are perfect fits for what the staff wants at a given position.

If the Ducks want to get that kind of momentum, they probably need a couple of other elite flips and right now the ones that keep getting talked about are likely not ones that are going to switch up – so the one take I will have is that I think that signing day(s) this year are going to have even more surprises than we have seen yet. There will be some signing day flip that will come out of the blue.




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGFrZS10d28tYmVzdC1ldmVyLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGFrZS10d28tYmVzdC1ldmVyLSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==