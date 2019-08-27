Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

MORE TAKE TWO: Will Desmond Evans stay in state and ink with Heels?

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have done a tremendous job – the best in the Pac-12 for sure – in recruiting top players. That was clear last recruiting cycle when the Ducks finished with the seventh-best class in the country and obliterated every other team in the conference rankings.

The 2020 class is off to another outstanding start as Oregon has the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 with 10 four-star commitments. That’s more than the entire conference has combined if you strip out Washington and Stanford.

The majority of Oregon’s commitment predictably come from the West region but the Ducks have two from Florida in four-star OL Jonathan Denis and elite safety Avantae Williams, who picked Oregon in December after being previously committed to Miami.

Williams has steadfastly stayed committed to Oregon citing his excellent relationship with that coaching staff. But Miami has stayed in the mix and Florida looks to be making a serious push to land the DeLand, Fla., standout as well.

For months, there have been unsubstantiated rumors that Williams would stay closer to home and end up picking one of the in-state powers. But he still is sticking with Oregon. Will the Ducks be able to hang onto one of the top prospects from the state of Florida to continue building an outstanding roster?