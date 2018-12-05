Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been recruited for a number of years, and he’s one of the highest-profile prospects in recent memory. But where he ends up going to college is still a major question only days before his commitment ceremony.

The Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian standout plans to make his decision next Saturday - Dec. 15 - with Oregon, Alabama, Florida, USC and Florida State being the most realistic options.

After an excellent in-home visit with Florida coach Dan Mullen on Monday night, Thibodeaux has decided to take an official visit to Gainesville this weekend. His only planned in-home visit remaining is with Alabama coach Nick Saban. The Seminoles are definitely not giving up, although there are some rumors they’ve slipped after a bad season. USC has been hot and cold throughout the process.

And then there is Oregon. The Ducks were considered a major stretch over the last few months in his recruitment, but after a fantastic visit to Eugene - and great talks with how the coaches could develop him there - the Pac-12 team is definitely a serious player now for the five-star defensive end.

Could coach Mario Cristobal and his staff convince Thibodeaux to stay in the West? Or is the Oaks Christian star headed to the SEC?