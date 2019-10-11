Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo announced his top five over the summer and he’s already taken a bunch of trips. He will be back on the road this weekend taking his official visit to Oregon.

The Ducks have a lot to offer since the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro standout is originally from the Pacific Northwest and he’s always targeted Oregon as a top school in his recruitment.

Oregon is recruiting incredibly well - by far the best team in the Pac-12 over the last couple years - and there could be a huge opportunity for Ringo to start from Day 1.

However, others might have an edge in his recruitment. The five-star has been to Georgia numerous times, loves the idea of playing in the SEC and playing for coach Kirby Smart and it’s believed the Bulldogs lead in Ringo’s recruitment.

Texas is also another big one. Ringo has also been to Austin, loves the atmosphere there and has talked highly of that program for a long time. Ohio State and Alabama, the other schools in his top five, feel like outsiders at this point.

Could a weekend visit to Oregon change things in Ringo’s recruitment and move the Ducks way up, or will this be a Georgia/Texas battle until the end?