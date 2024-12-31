Take Two: Drawing the line?

I’ve been thinking a lot about the Cam Ward situation this week. The image of him chasing a record in a non-playoff bowl game, and the coaching staff shielding him from postgame questions, has lingered in my mind. And after running through the scenario from multiple angles, I’ve come to a couple of conclusions—some supportive, others critical.





Let’s start with the record chase. Honestly, I don’t have an issue with Ward playing that game to try and secure a place in the history books. Bowl games, particularly those outside the playoff structure, have always carried a certain level of individual legacy-building. Sure, you’d prefer the narrative to be about leading your team to a dramatic victory, but sometimes the stories are about personal milestones. Those moments mean something to the player, their families, and often to fans who savor the chance to see greatness unfold.

If I were in his shoes, would I have lobbied to go back into the game to give my team a better shot at a win? Probably. But that’s easy to say from the outside, projecting my own values onto someone else. I don’t know the conversations between Ward and the coaching staff. Maybe he felt this was the best way to leave his mark. Maybe the coaching staff agreed. Or maybe their hands were tied by other factors. That’s not the hill I’m going to die on.

The part that gets me—the part I will push back on—is the decision to hide Ward from postgame questions. This wasn’t just another game; it was his last as a college football player. In just a few months, he’ll be fielding questions from NFL scouts, GMs, and media at the Senior Bowl or the Combine. Some of those questions will be uncomfortable. Others will be pointed. And in that moment, there will be no protective shield.

If I were a coach or a leader in that locker room, here’s what I would have done: I would have sat down with Ward beforehand and said, “This decision we’re making together? There will be questions about it. Some people won’t agree with it. But as a leader, you need to own it. Stand up, face the music, and answer with confidence. That’s what leaders do. That’s what’s expected in the next phase of your career.”

Because here’s the thing: shielding him from that moment doesn’t protect him. It only delays the inevitable. The questions are coming—from reporters, from NFL personnel, maybe even from teammates. As much as I believe in supporting your players, you’re not doing them any favors by avoiding the tough lessons that prepare them for the future. Leadership isn’t just about creating the perfect conditions to thrive; it’s about teaching resilience in the face of pressure.

Cam Ward is a talented player with a bright future. He didn’t need to be hidden. He needed to be coached through that moment. There’s power in standing up and saying, “Here’s why I made the decision. Here’s what it meant to me. And here’s how I balanced the team’s goals with my own aspirations.” People might not like the answer, but they respect someone willing to face the heat.

This isn’t just about Ward, either. It’s about the role of college football in preparing young men for life after the game. The transition from player to professional—whether it’s in the NFL or another field—requires accountability. It’s not enough to teach them to throw a perfect spiral or read a defense. You have to teach them how to handle scrutiny, how to lead under pressure, and how to communicate effectively when the stakes are high.

When we strip away the layers of nostalgia and tradition, isn’t that one of the core missions of college sports? To prepare athletes for what’s next? Whether that’s on the field, in a boardroom, or in life? By shielding Ward from questions, the coaching staff missed an opportunity to do just that.

So while I’m not going to lose sleep over a player chasing a record in a non-playoff bowl game, I do take issue with how this situation was handled postgame. That’s where the real lesson was, and it was one worth teaching. Pressure will always be part of the equation. The question is whether you’re ready to face it. Ward deserved the chance to show that he was.

TAKE TWO: Drawing the line?

I am going to take a shot at Jim Mora, Jr. because – well – I can. I saw his comments this week about some of his UConn players with this comment: “We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us.” First – are agents for players talking to coaches of other schools before said player is in the portal? Sure. But if you’re going to try to draw this line Jim, you better be sure to have the same line for your own agent talking to teams while you are still under contract. I am pretty sure that no sitting head coach – nor any of his staff – at an elite football program is directly contacting players at UConn.

The harsher truth Jim? If your players want to play on a CFP playoff caliber team – they are going to leave UConn. I know that somehow the thought is that since the basketball team was able to win back to back titles in men’s basketball that you can build that caliber of a team in football. You can’t. Completely different sports.

But, hey, it was a great little soundbite and great little tweet. Sound and fury signifying nothing.



