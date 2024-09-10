This game has been played for over a century—since 1894—and it’s one of the longest-running rivalries in all of college football. There’s history, tradition, and meaning behind every snap, every tackle, and every win. It’s about bragging rights, sure, but it’s also about community. It’s one of the things that makes college football feel real, connecting generations of fans, players, and families through stories and shared experiences.

The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry is personal to me. It’s more than just a game—it's a part of who I am as a fan. I’ve been there for some of the most unforgettable moments, from the chaos of the 'Toilet Bowl' in 1983 to Keenan Howry’s electric punt return in 2001 that sent Autzen Stadium into a frenzy. I froze in the stands in 2009 when the Ducks punched their ticket to the Rose Bowl, and I had the best seat in the house for Marcus Mariota’s "Heisman Moment" in 2014, watching from the press box. These moments, and all the ups and downs in between, are what make the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry so special to me.

I get why the Ducks moved to the Big Ten—I support the decision because it’s what’s best for the future of the program. But this is one of those moments where I feel like tradition should win out. College football is built on these rivalries. Losing the Oregon-Oregon State game would feel like losing a piece of the soul of the sport. No amount of conference realignment or TV money can replace that.

I also understand why some Oregon fans are ready to let it go. The rivalry can get nasty, and some of the bitterness from Oregon State fans has gotten out of hand. It’s not always fun. But that's also part of what makes it matter so much—the intensity, the emotion, the stakes. It’s not supposed to be easy or comfortable. It’s a rivalry.

For me, it’s not just about the individual games. It’s about the tradition and the memories that come with them. Rivalries like this one make college football unique. They create moments that stick with you for a lifetime. And I’d hate to see that lost.

I love the direction Oregon is headed, but I also love the history we’ve made with Oregon State. It’s been 130 years of battles, and I hope that continues. This rivalry means something, and I’m not ready to see it end.

TAKE TWO: The difference

Oregon has built a reputation as one of the premier programs in the West, with explosive offenses, elite skill players, and a brand of football that attracts national attention. But when you look at the offensive line, there’s a noticeable gap between Oregon and perennial powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama. The Ducks are still developing the depth and talent along the offensive line that the SEC giants boast year in and year out, and it's something that's becoming more evident this season.

At schools like Georgia and Alabama, offensive linemen don’t just step in and hold their own—they dominate from day one. These programs have the luxury of plugging in instant-impact players, guys who not only have the size and strength but the readiness to play at the highest level immediately. Year after year, they bring in five-star talent and have waves of seasoned veterans and underclassmen ready to contribute. When one lineman goes down, another steps in with minimal drop-off. It’s a luxury Oregon doesn’t quite have yet, and it’s part of what separates the truly elite programs from those still trying to reach that level.

Oregon has had its share of stars in the trenches, like Penei Sewell, a generational talent who became a force early in his career. But those types of players are the exception, not the norm. Even with a top prospect like Josh Conerly Jr., it took him time to develop, as he spent his freshman season primarily as a backup before stepping into a starting role. This slower development is a reality for many young linemen. It's not necessarily a knock on their talent, but the transition from high school to college football, particularly in the trenches, is significant.

Part of what we’re seeing on the offensive line this season isn't due to any shortcomings in Alique Terry's coaching, but more about the lack of instant-impact players combined with untimely injuries. A few key losses have forced Oregon to rely on players who simply aren’t ready yet, thrusting underdeveloped linemen into critical roles. For instance, we’re seeing what amounts to a third-string guard protecting the quarterback's blind side. That’s a tough situation for any team, especially one with championship aspirations.

The Ducks did manage to secure Kingsley Suamataia, a highly touted offensive lineman who had all the tools to be a cornerstone for the future. But his desire to be closer to home led him to transfer to BYU after just one season in Eugene. These types of departures can’t always be predicted or prevented, but they highlight the challenges Oregon faces in building and maintaining elite depth along the offensive line.

This season’s struggles on the offensive line are less about coaching and more about the developmental curve. Georgia and Alabama have a pipeline of offensive linemen that can step in and make an impact right away, while Oregon is still building toward that. Injuries and youth have exposed the depth issue this season, and it's a reminder that the Ducks are still chasing the kind of offensive line dominance that can only be built over time.

For Oregon to truly compete with the elite teams in college football, building that kind of depth along the offensive line will be crucial. It’s not just about finding the next Penei Sewell—it’s about consistently landing top talent and developing them into players who can contribute right away. Until then, the Ducks will continue to feel the growing pains in the trenches.



