Take Two: Load management and the Heisman

It will be interesting to watch the Heisman Trophy award over the next few years. Given the extended season of the new 12-team playoff format, there might be more and more teams like Oregon that manage the load of some players more strategically, which could weaken their statistical value in the Heisman race. This shift, however, could once again redefine how we see college football evolve. For me, this is an exciting change that adds another layer to the sport's complexity.





I have zero issues with Travis Hunter winning the award this year. What he accomplished is simply historic. No one has done what he did this season since Champ Bailey's sensational 1998 season at Georgia. That year, Bailey was a true marvel of versatility and stamina. On defense, he registered 52 tackles (four for losses), three interceptions, and seven passes deflected. On offense, he caught 47 passes for 744 yards (15.8 average) and five touchdowns. He added 84 rushing yards on 16 carries and contributed as a returner, logging 261 yards on 12 kickoff returns and another 49 yards on four punt returns. All told, he averaged 103.5 all-purpose yards per game and played an astounding 957 snaps (547 on defense, 301 on offense, and 109 on special teams). To put an exclamation point on his season, he earned consensus first-team All-America honors, first-team All-SEC recognition, and took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player. And somehow, he still found the time to make his mark on Georgia's track team, setting a school indoor long jump record of 7.89 meters (25 feet, 11 inches) to finish third at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Bailey finished 7th in the 1998 Heisman Trophy ballot.

Travis Hunter’s two-way dominance this year evokes those same feelings of awe. It’s not just that he excelled on both sides of the ball, it’s that he did it in an era of college football where specialization rules the day, and depth charts are loaded with players who focus solely on one role. Hunter defied that logic, and his season deserves every accolade it receives.

But there’s an interesting shift happening within college football that could impact the Heisman conversation moving forward. In years past, players like Dillon Gabriel or Ashton Jeanty might have posted even more impressive stats than they already did, but the landscape is changing. With the potential for a season to stretch as long as 17 games under the new playoff format, we saw a noticeable trend this year: coaches are taking their foot off the gas pedal. In games where teams built a comfortable lead, some of the sport's top players were pulled earlier or used less extensively, as coaches prioritized reducing wear and tear.

This shift doesn’t diminish what someone like Hunter achieved. In fact, it makes his accomplishments even more extraordinary. But it raises a question that will linger over the Heisman Trophy race for years to come: will load management become a norm for playoff-bound programs? If so, will it alter how we evaluate Heisman contenders? Historically, the Heisman has often been awarded to players who compile eye-popping stats, whether it’s a quarterback throwing for 4,000 yards or a running back eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark. But as coaches manage player workloads with the long playoff grind in mind, some of those gaudy numbers may become less common.

To be clear, this isn’t a bad thing. If anything, it’s a sign of smart coaching. The extended season demands a different level of endurance, and player health has to take priority. But it does make the Heisman race more complex. Voters may need to shift how they evaluate a player’s impact beyond just raw statistics. Players like Travis Hunter, who showcase versatility and excel in critical moments, might benefit from this shift. Their contributions, even if spread across fewer plays, will stand out in a landscape where load management becomes more prevalent.

At the same time, this evolution could pave the way for more under-the-radar players to enter the Heisman conversation. If a star player on a playoff contender sees reduced snaps, someone like Hunter, who plays for a team outside the playoff picture but gets more touches, could emerge as a statistical standout. It creates an intriguing dynamic where the Heisman race becomes less about team success and more about individual brilliance.

In the end, the Heisman Trophy has always reflected the changing nature of college football. The award has evolved from recognizing primarily running backs to quarterbacks and now occasionally players like Hunter who defy traditional roles. The next era may challenge voters to balance statistics, versatility, and impact within the context of a longer, more demanding season. And that’s a good thing. It forces us to look deeper, to appreciate the game’s nuances, and to celebrate players who make their mark in unique ways.

For now, though, I’ll just sit back and enjoy what we witnessed this year. Dillon Gabriel finished third in the Heisman race, but I am sure he is very gratified with the No. 1 overall seed on the playoff and would not trade that for any award in the world.

TAKE TWO: The Calendar isn’t the issue

The new portal calendar is not ideal. Playoff teams need to find ways to keep a team healthy enough to contend – the bigger issue is the coaching carousel creating excessive portal movement in bow season. Marshall had to decline an invite to the Independence Bowl following their 10-+3 finish and Sun Belt Conference title. Originally scheduled to play Army on Dec. 28, the Thundering Herd saw at least 25 players enter the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Charles Huff leave for the head coaching spot at Southern Mississippi. Despite quickly filling the role with North Carolina State defensive Coordinator Tony Gibson, a lot of players who earned a bowl bid on the field will now be left at home as Marshall has determined that the “football program’s participation numbers create a major concern for the health and safety of our current student athletes to compete in a safe, viable manner.”

This is the unfortunate beast of the coaching carousel. It is a tough situation and somewhat unfair to the players who wanted to play that there just aren’t enough players to practice safely.



