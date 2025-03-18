Take Two: March Madness?

Both the men's and women's basketball teams were seeded appropriately based on their performances throughout the season. The men's team, in particular, had the potential to secure a higher seed, but a midseason five-game losing streak—including Quad 2 losses to Minnesota and Nebraska—ultimately cost them. Had they avoided that skid, we might be discussing a No. 3 seed instead of their current placement. However, even if that had happened, it’s fair to say that a No. 3 seed would not have been an entirely accurate reflection of the team's overall identity this season.

At their best, the men’s team proved they could compete with top-tier programs, securing impressive wins over Alabama and Texas A&M. However, their inconsistency was a persistent issue, preventing them from solidifying themselves among the elite teams in the country.

The West Virginia Controversy: A Lawsuit Won’t Change the Reality

Speaking of seedings and tournament selections, the controversy surrounding West Virginia’s exclusion from the NCAA Tournament has taken an unexpected turn. While I understand the frustration from their program and fans, the idea of suing the NCAA over being left out is, at best, a pointless endeavor. A year from now, few people will remember that a 19-13 West Virginia team, which lost to Colorado in the first round of its conference tournament, was excluded in favor of a 22-13 North Carolina team that finished with a 1-12 record in Quad 1 games.

A lawsuit won’t change the fact that West Virginia found itself on the wrong side of the bubble, nor will it alter the perception that the Mountaineers simply didn’t do enough to solidify their spot. The UNC athletic director has stated that he recused himself from discussions about his own team and was not in the room for the final vote. Could his absence have made a difference? Possibly. But at the end of the day, if you’re a "first team out," you didn’t take care of business when it mattered most.

For West Virginia, the loss to Colorado—a team that finished 3-17 in Big 12 play—was particularly damaging. That’s the kind of defeat that can single-handedly sink a team’s tournament hopes. And while I don’t typically enjoy defending North Carolina’s inclusion, the reality is that the Tar Heels at least won two games in their conference tournament, which likely played a role in tipping the scales in their favor.

Oregon’s Path to the Second Weekend

As for Oregon, I believe the Ducks have a legitimate shot at reaching the second weekend of the tournament. First, they need to take care of business against Liberty—a game that shouldn't be overlooked, but one they should win. Assuming they advance, a potential second-round showdown with Arizona is far from unwinnable. The key for the Ducks will be containing Caleb Love and preventing him from having a big game. Even if he scores, they cannot afford to let him dictate the pace of play.

That being said, for Oregon to advance, they will need to improve their perimeter defense and maximize Nate Bittle’s contributions on both ends of the floor. When Bittle is playing efficiently, he provides a valuable inside-outside presence that can stretch opposing defenses. If the Ducks execute properly and maintain consistency, they could find themselves in the Sweet 16 – against Duke.

A Steep Climb for Oregon’s Women’s Team

On the women’s side, the road ahead looks considerably tougher. Oregon could certainly battle past Vanderbilt in the first round but advancing beyond that would be an uphill battle. A second-round matchup against Duke (barring an early upset) presents a significant challenge. While upsets do happen in March, the reality is that pulling off that win would be a massive shock. The Ducks will need a near-flawless performance to pull off that kind of upset.

The beauty of the NCAA Tournament is that surprises happen every year—but if we're being realistic, an extended run for the Oregon women is unlikely.

TAKE TWO: NCAA TOURNAMENT THOUGHTS

The Oregon Pro Day is set for later today, and it's been fascinating to talk with Mase Funa and Marcus Harper about their preparations. For these guys, this isn't just another workout—it's the culmination of years of dedication, countless early mornings, and the unwavering belief that they belong at the next level. Watching them embrace this opportunity, you can see how much it means to them. It’s more than just numbers on a stopwatch or reps in the weight room; it’s a chance to prove to scouts, and maybe even to themselves, that they’re ready for the next step.

It’s easy to get caught up in the grind of a college football season and forget that, for many players, the work doesn’t end when the final whistle blows. Some will hear their names called in the draft, while others—like Funa—will have to fight a little harder for their shot. Talking with him, it’s clear that he hasn’t let the uncertainty shake him. He’s stayed locked in, putting in the work, trusting that his moment is coming. His family’s belief in him is unwavering, and from everything I’ve seen, that belief is well-placed. He’s been grinding, staying ready for whenever and wherever his opportunity arrives.

Then there’s Harper, whose quiet confidence is impossible to miss. He carries himself with the poise of someone who knows what he’s capable of, and after talking with him, it’s easy to see why. What’s most intriguing about his journey is that he didn’t play football as a kid—meaning his ceiling might be even higher than people realize. There’s still so much room for growth, and if he continues on this trajectory, "Big Mark" could surprise a lot of people.

For both of these guys, today is a big moment. They’ve put in the work. Now, they get to show what they can do.

And yes, I feel a little bit more of a personal stake in watching their success. Not because I did anything special, but because by talking with them—engaging on that personal level—I feel a very small part of their journey.



