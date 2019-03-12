Oregon held its second practice of spring camp on Monday with a session inside the Moshofsky Center in helmets. Nichole Brown and A.J. Jacobson were on hand to bring you our thoughts in this edition of Take Two.

Today I spent most my time watching the defense, more specifically the cornerbacks. I will focus my comments mainly on them.

Cornerbacks

I am going to go ahead and call it now. The Ducks are going to be good at CB this year. This is certainly not based solely on watching two practices of spring, but it is that combined with the progression we saw out of the young corners last year.

Today I thought a few guys stood out for different reasons. Thomas Graham has always been a confident guy for good reason. But this spring I think I’m seeing a new twist on it. Graham is starting to act like a boss. And I definitely mean that in a good way. Things such as being the first in line for drills, interacting with the coaches; just taking charge in general.

Something I noticed today for the first time was the acceleration Deommodore Lenoir has got. He is becoming quite powerful in the lower body and really gets up to speed quickly now.

Haki Woods absolutely looks the part of a college defender. Great physique and length. I would love to see him get himself in the mix for more playing time this year. Not that he’s healthy he has that chance.

And then there is Verone McKinley III. If the CB group was not so stacked up right now we would all be talking about him. Football aside I love his personality. The coaches were having the players rotate through stations during period two and at one point McKinley became the first CB to show up at Coach Donte Williams’ station. Already there were a few DL that were just finishing up. Verone looked at me laughed and said “I was worried for a second” that he was in the wrong place.

Football-wise it’s just a matter of getting some reps out there during games for him. He has all the skills and athleticism so what he needs is opportunity. When it does come up for him, I am confident he will be more than ready.

Defensive Line

I only got a chance to watch them for a minute but I did like what I saw from Gus Cumberlander. He was starting to come on last year and this spring he looks like he has taken another step forward physically. I expect big things from him this year.

General thoughts

I think this coaching staff has the energy level dialed in just right for this point in spring. Not too crazy, but still hyped up. You can’t have the energy maxed all the time or you burn everybody out. So, I would say right now they have the knob set at eight which is about right. Auburn week is when Cristobal will crank it to 11.