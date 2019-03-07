In today's edition of Take Two, DSA analysts Scott Reed and A.J. Jacobson take a look at the roster of newcomers to camp, wipe off their crystal ball, and try to answer the question:

Spring drills are two short days away and the Oregon Ducks will be returning a large swath of their two-deep from last season's nine-win team. That is not to say there will be holes to fill and depth chart slots available, and it could be newcomers who seize those roles.

Reed: I could go for the obvious (and easy) answer of Kayvon Thibodeaux; but that’s just too easy. So going to the ‘next’ in line of surprise standout newcomers this spring, I am excited to see the potential of Andrew Johnson and Ge’mon Eaford at linebacker. The Ducks have struggled for several years needing too many fill-ins and walk-ons to man the spot.

The arrival of Andy Avalos and Ken Wilson in the off-season could really make this group start to turn some heads. I really liked the flashes of potential both showed in their senior tapes. If they step up and make an impact this season, the Oregon defense could be very impressive with everything else that is in place. The reality of the Oregon defense is that the linebacker group is the last piece of the puzzle.

With everything the Ducks have in place on the defensive line and at defensive back, if the linebackers get the kind of play their potential suggests, the defense could be elite; but I think that starts at linebacker and I am looking forward to seeing Johnson and Eaford this spring and what they bring to the table.

Jacobson: If we are going to count D.J. Johnson among newcomers, I could go with him. He was eligible for the bowl game but did not play in December. But the Miami transfer certainly looked good in the drills I saw him involved in during practices last year. Coming back this season, if he’s healthy, could be his time to make noise.

Of the new signees who will be in spring camp I cannot pick Kayvon Thibodeaux because the question is “surprise” newcomer. Nobody will be surprised if Thibodeaux is an impact player. The other newcomers are Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Cale Millen, Josh Delgado, Ge’Mon Eaford and Dru Mathis.

It wouldn't be a QB with Herbert in camp even if said newcomer was healthy, and Cale Millen is not so that eliminates him on two counts. And since his nickname is Da Beast and he is the No. 1 JC prospect in the nation, I cannot in good faith pick Sala as a “surprise” standout either.



I want to pick edge defender Ge’mon Eaford but think he will be spending a lot of time figuring out schemes. Therefore, I am going with wide receiver Josh Delgado, who has a chance to show off his skill set in one-on-ones and perhaps team play sooner rather than later.

No matter what, it should be interesting.