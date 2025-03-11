Take Two: Stay the Course

“I’m not retiring,” Altman said bluntly ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. “If the school, Rob Mullens, and the President decide it’s my time, it’s my time. Guys, I love coming to work every day.”

Speculation over Dana Altman’s potential retirement has been circulating once again, but the notion that Oregon should be preparing for a coaching change is both premature and misguided. Altman, in his 15th season leading the Ducks, has repeatedly dismissed retirement rumors, making it clear that he still enjoys coaching and has no desire to step away from the game.

That sentiment alone should be enough to put an end to the debate. But if Oregon needs more reasons to stay the course with Altman, they need only look at the numbers.

Since taking over the program in 2010, Altman has transformed Oregon basketball into a consistent winner. He holds the school’s all-time record for victories, with 368 and counting, and has led the Ducks to 15 consecutive 20-win seasons. Before his arrival, sustained success was a rarity for the program. The Ducks had only eight NCAA Tournament appearances in the modern era (1960-present) before Altman arrived. Since then, he has added eight more tournament bids (plus a ninth in 2020 that was canceled due to COVID), taking Oregon to heights rarely seen in Eugene.

His teams have proven their ability to perform in March, going 15-7 in NCAA Tournament play. Under Altman, the Ducks have won their opening-round game every single time they’ve made the tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 three times, the Elite Eight twice, and the Final Four once. Oregon has won or shared eight Pac-12 titles under his watch and, despite the transition to the Big Ten, has maintained a high level of performance, finishing this season 23-8 overall and 12-8 in the conference.

Even though Oregon has not been quite to the level that they were during Peyton Pritchard’s final season in Eugene, there have been glimpses that make last season and parts of this season— including wins over Alabama (currently #5 in the AP Poll) and Texas A&M (currently #14)—look like something more than just a tournament entrant, but a team that is starting to be built for something more. Yes, there are still some missing pieces, but the fact that he has been able to maintain the success and adapt to the new NIL and Transfer Portal era successfully are more reasons why he is still the right fit.

The notion that Oregon could simply find a “better” coach is naïve at best. Coaching changes are always a gamble, and history has shown that replacing a legend is often far more difficult than it seems. For every successful transition like what Duke pulled off with Jon Scheyer following Mike Krzyzewski’s departure, there are multiple cautionary tales—programs that struggled for years after moving on from a proven winner.

Oregon is fortunate to have a coach who is still fully committed to winning, still producing results, and still maintaining a high standard for the program. It is rare to find a coach with 27 consecutive winning seasons, a distinction Altman shares with only Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Kansas’ Bill Self. His ability to adapt to the modern game, navigate roster turnover, and develop talent has been a hallmark of his tenure.

At 66, Altman is still young by coaching standards. Many of the sport’s top coaches—Izzo, Self, and others—are in the same age range or older and show no signs of slowing down. When asked about the speculation surrounding his age, Altman responded with humor.

“Do I act that old? I’m not that old. Sheesh. 66 isn’t that old, right?”

His energy and passion for the game remain intact. More importantly, he has a contract that runs through 2027-28, demonstrating the school’s faith in his leadership.

Oregon basketball has built an identity under Dana Altman—one of consistency, competitiveness, and tournament success. There is no compelling reason to disrupt that foundation based on external speculation. As long as Altman wants to coach and continues to produce results, Oregon should embrace the stability and excellence he provides.

A search for a new coach should only begin when there is a legitimate need, not when a successful coach is simply questioned because of his age. The Ducks have something special in Dana Altman, and for now, Oregon basketball is in the right hands.

TAKE TWO: Spring Break

The rest of this week is shaping up to be a busy one. Oregon’s Pro Day is set for Wednesday, giving draft-eligible Ducks a chance to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. Then, the team will roll straight into the first two practices of spring camp on Thursday and Saturday before hitting the pause button for spring break. Once they return, it’s full steam ahead for the rest of their offseason work.

We should get some media availability with Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Will Stein after the first two practices. So far, this staff has been impressively tight-lipped this offseason, keeping things locked down better than most programs. We’ll see what kind of insight they’re willing to share, but expect the message to be carefully controlled. This staff has proven they don’t leak much unless they want to.

This spring feels like a pivotal one for the program’s future. The fact that Oregon didn’t feel the need to chase another quarterback in the portal speaks volumes. There was a lot of buzz around Dante Moore, and from the players I talked to who worked with him during Rose Bowl prep, the consensus was clear—he looks like the future. That kind of confidence from within the locker room says a lot.

It’s also notable that Will Stein just signed an extension, a strong indicator that he’s content in his role as offensive coordinator and sees something worth building in Eugene. That stability should be huge for an offense that has been humming along under his direction. And with the talent in the skill position groups, there’s every reason to believe that will continue. The wide receiver room is as deep and explosive as ever, and the running back corps should once again be a strength, giving Oregon the kind of firepower that can overwhelm defenses.

On the other side of the ball, the defense looks primed to take another step toward elite status. The addition of Bear Alexander at defensive tackle provides an instant disruptor up front, and Dillon Thienemann gives the secondary a proven playmaker at safety. But perhaps the most telling move of the offseason is what didn’t happen—Oregon didn’t feel the need to add a linebacker or edge rusher in the portal. That suggests the staff is confident in the pieces already in place, which is a good sign for a defense that made real strides last season and appears to have the personnel to keep that momentum rolling.



