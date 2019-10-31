The Oregon offense did not have much shuffling to do following the 2018 season with only three seniors on the two-deep. So heading into 2019 becoming the surprise player on offense did not leave much room for candidates. Undaunted, Duck Sports Authority analysts Scott Reed and Dale Newton tackle the question ‘Who is the surprise player on offense?’ in this edition of Take Two.

Reed

It can be difficult to pick a surprise offensive player for one very simple reason; no one on offense has truly surprised me this year. I never thought Johnny Johnson was as bad as others; I was never as critical of CJ Verdell as others.

The offensive line returned every starter from last season plus many of their backups. In short, the offensive players who have performed well have not surprised me much. Of those players that returned there are two that standout to me as having special seasons; one is injured; the other is more reliable than I expected him to be.

Jake Breeland was having an All-American season – a potential Mackey Award winner – until his injury. He had become the ‘go to’ receiver for Justin Herbert and was dynamic. He had become a every down tight end and made the team better.

I am also pleasantly surprised at the consistency of Jaylon Redd. I thought he had really started to put it together at the end of last season and he has had a solid junior campaign through the first eight games. Though his touchdown streak came to an end last weekend, he has stood out for me.



