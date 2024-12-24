Take Two: The Power of Fit

In the hyper-competitive world of college football recruiting, it’s easy to assume that players gravitate toward the programs closest to home or those with the flashiest facilities. Yet, Oregon’s 2025 signing class defies that narrative, underscoring head coach Dan Lanning’s ethos: “It’s more about identifying the right people that are comfortable with going where the best fit might be and not most convenient.”

The Ducks’ latest signees hail from every corner of the country, from the beaches of Hawaii to the urban centers of Maryland, reflecting a clear pattern: these athletes prioritized culture, coaching, and opportunity over proximity. This mindset highlights the importance of fostering a program identity that transcends geography and convenience.

Take Na’eem Offord, for example, a five-star defensive back from Birmingham, Alabama. Historically, a player of Offord’s caliber might stay within SEC territory, yet he chose Oregon. Why? Likely because he saw a vision of himself thriving under the tutelage of Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, both of whom have proven their ability to develop elite defenders. Offord’s decision reinforces that Oregon’s culture—marked by innovation, intensity, and player development—can rival that of traditional powerhouses.

Similarly, Alai Kalaniuvalu and Douglas Utu, both offensive linemen from Las Vegas, turned down programs closer to home to join the Ducks. Their choices not only fortify Oregon’s offensive line but also showcase how the program’s recruiting pitch resonates with players seeking an environment that challenges them to excel on and off the field.

What sets Oregon apart isn’t just its cutting-edge facilities or flashy uniforms—it’s a deeply ingrained cultural ethos. When players like Jaron Sagapolutele (Hawaii) or Trey McNutt (Ohio) commit, they’re buying into a culture that prioritizes fit over convenience. They’re choosing a team environment where their unique skills are valued, and their growth is supported, even if it means leaving home or passing on offers from geographically closer programs.

Lanning’s quote underscores the importance of mutual buy-in. Recruiting the “right people” is not just about stars and ratings; it’s about finding athletes who align with Oregon’s identity. This year’s class—with five-star talents like Dakorien Moore (Texas) and Jordon Davison (California) complementing four-star standouts like Gavin Nix (Florida) and Dierre Hill (Illinois)—demonstrates that alignment.

Cultural fit doesn’t just impact the locker room; it translates to performance. Players who feel at home in a program are more likely to buy into the system, endure the grind, and elevate their game. For Oregon, this cohesion is critical as the Ducks aim to remain competitive on a national stage.

This class’s geographic diversity also signals to future recruits that the Ducks are willing to meet them halfway—figuratively speaking. Whether you’re a quarterback in San Diego like Akili Smith Jr. or a linebacker in Santa Ana like Nasir Wyatt, Oregon’s culture is one of inclusion, adaptability, and excellence. That message resonates, even across state lines.

Lanning’s recruiting philosophy—finding players who prioritize the “best fit”—speaks to a broader truth about life and success. Convenience rarely leads to greatness. For these athletes, choosing Oregon wasn’t the easiest option. It was, however, the best one. And in doing so, they’ve set a tone for what the Ducks’ program represents: a place where players can flourish, no matter where they’re from.

As we celebrate the 2025 signing class, we’re reminded that Oregon football isn’t just building a team; it’s cultivating a culture. And that culture, rooted in the “best fit,” not only draws elite talent but also sets the foundation for sustained success on and off the field.

TAKE TWO: Tweak not overhaul

On Monday I mentioned that I think that the number of teams in the college football playoff is not the problem. I am not even sure I think that the auto bye is a problem. I have always been a fan of rewarding conference champions in some fashion. I know that not all conferences are equal and I get that the loser of the SEC title game is almost surely going to be “better” than the highest ranked Group of Five champion. But how are we rewarding the conference champion with straight seeding and no bye week just because ‘on paper’ the SEC runner up is better?

I like 12 teams. I like the auto bye for the top four ranked conference champions. I don’t like a situation where the 12th best team gets a softer quarterfinal out of luck. The trick here is the number. Having 12 teams in a four round tournament does not add up without a play in game - which means a bye week so the question is how to get the bye week to treat the top seeded teams fairly. There are a lot of different options if we accept a bye week. I think the best is simple: seed 1-12 irrespective of conference championship and give top four seeds the bye – that makes this a true tournament style.

What do I ‘think’ happens? Television convinces the committee to expand to 16 to take away the bye week and give those teams like Alabama and Ole Miss a chance to compete. Seed the brackets based on whatever metric and call it good. That gives TV more games and it is a lot simpler.



