First and foremost, Conerly is a natural left tackle—a position that demands a unique blend of agility, quickness, and technical precision. Moving him to the right side, even with the change in quarterback handedness, would have required significant adjustment. Footwork, hand placement, and overall technique differ between the two positions, and while Conerly has the talent to make such a shift, it would take time and could disrupt the continuity of the offensive line.

As I considered the impact of Dillon Gabriel's arrival on Oregon’s offensive line, one question kept coming to mind: why didn’t the coaching staff shift Josh Conerly to the right side to protect Gabriel’s blind side? Given that Gabriel is a left-handed quarterback, conventional wisdom might suggest moving the more experienced and agile Conerly to the right tackle position. However, after taking a closer look at the situation, it’s clear why the staff likely chose to keep Conerly on the left and Ajani Cornelius on the right.

The coaching staff’s decision likely reflects a broader strategic view of the offense. Oregon's scheme underlines versatility and adaptability, and by keeping Conerly on the left, they preserve a known strength while allowing Cornelius to continue growing into his role on the right. Gabriel’s left-handedness doesn’t negate the importance of left tackle; rather, it shifts the protection focus slightly, with the expectation that Conerly’s skills can still dominate and make a significant impact.

Another consideration is the cohesion of the offensive line. Ajani Cornelius, who has been a solid presence on the right side, is already well-acquainted with the demands of his position. He brings power and leverage, excelling in the run game while holding his own in pass protection. Keeping him at right tackle maintains the line's chemistry and avoids unnecessary disruption. Moving Conerly to the right could have created two learning curves—one for Conerly on the right side and another for Cornelius adapting to the left.

Moreover, the left tackle position remains critical, regardless of the quarterback’s dominant hand. Conerly’s ability to handle the speed rushers coming off the edge is a key component of Oregon’s pass protection scheme. He’s not just protecting the quarterback; he’s anchoring the line’s ability to create a clean pocket. Gabriel’s ability to read defenses and make quick decisions might reduce the need for blind-side protection as traditionally understood, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for a strong left tackle.

It’s also worth noting that the transition from left to right tackle is not as simple as flipping a switch. While many might assume that an elite left tackle can easily play on the right, the reality is more complicated. The different muscle memory, stance, and footwork required could take even a highly skilled player out of their comfort zone, potentially leading to decreased performance.

I think Oregon’s decision to keep Josh Conerly at left tackle and Ajani Cornelius on the right side likely stems from a combination of strategic foresight, a desire to maintain line continuity, and a recognition of the specific skill sets that each player brings to their respective positions. With Gabriel at the helm, the offensive line's configuration will remain a key to Oregon’s success, and the staff’s decision to stick with what works could prove to be a wise move as the season unfolds.





TAKE TWO: Oregon's Tight End Pipeline, A Legacy of NFL Talent

As I watched Terrence Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq carve up Idaho's defense in Oregon's game Saturday, I couldn't help but marvel at the depth of talent the Ducks have at the tight end position. It's remarkable to think that with performances like these, Drew Mehringer isn’t attracting even more elite prospects to Eugene. Given Oregon’s rich history of producing NFL-caliber tight ends and their prominent role in the current offense, it's hard to imagine a more appealing destination for top recruits.

Oregon’s success in developing tight ends into NFL players is no secret. Over the last 30 years, the Ducks have consistently churned out talent at the position, with a significant number of their alumni making the leap to the professional level. This tradition speaks not only to the players' talent but also to the coaching and development they received during their time in Eugene.

Here’s a look at some of the standout tight ends who have transitioned from Oregon to the NFL:

1. **Ed Dickson** (2010–2020)

- A crucial part of Oregon’s offense during his college years, Dickson went on to have a successful NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. His ability to stretch the field and contribute in the blocking game made him a valuable asset for multiple teams over a decade-long career.

2. **David Paulson** (2012–2014)

- Paulson was a steady and reliable option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While his NFL career was brief, his time at Oregon laid the foundation for his professional journey.

3. **George Wrighster** (2003–2008)

- Wrighster made his mark with the Jacksonville Jaguars, showcasing the physicality and pass-catching skills that he developed as a Duck. His career exemplified the toughness and versatility that Oregon tight ends are known for.

4. **Josh Wilcox** (1998–1999)

- Though his NFL stint with the New Orleans Saints was short spending parts of two seasons on their practice squad but also spent some time in NFL Europe, the Arena Football League and the XFL. Despite the brevity of his professional career, Wilcox was a key contributor during Oregon’s rise in the 1990s.

5. **Justin Peele** (2002–2011)

- Peele enjoyed a long and productive NFL career, playing for the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers. His longevity in the league was a testament to the comprehensive skill set he honed at Oregon.

6. **Tim Day** (2006)

- While Day’s NFL career with the Chicago Bears was limited to practice squad appearances, his time at Oregon showcased the potential that tight ends from Eugene possess.

7. **Colt Lyerla** (2014)

- Lyerla’s NFL journey was marred by off-field issues, but his talent was undeniable. Despite a brief stint with the Green Bay Packers, his athleticism and playmaking ability were on full display during his time with the Ducks.

8. **Pharaoh Brown** (2017–Present)

- Brown has carved out a role in the NFL, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. His journey has been one of perseverance and resilience, attributes that were cultivated during his time at Oregon.

9. **Johnny Mundt** (2017–Present)

- Mundt has steadily contributed to the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. His blocking prowess and reliability in the passing game have made him a valuable part of his teams' offenses.

10. **Jacob Breeland** (2020–2021)

- Although Breeland’s NFL career was cut short due to injuries, his time at Oregon showed his potential as a dynamic receiving tight end.

11. **Jed Weaver** (1999–2005)

- Weaver’s time in the NFL included stints with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots. His versatility and consistency were hallmarks of his game, both at Oregon and in the pros.

12. **Dante Rosario** (2007–2015)

- Rosario enjoyed a productive NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears. Known for his athleticism and clutch performances, Rosario was a standout both in college and in the NFL.

13. **Blake Spence** (1998–2001)

- Spence made his mark with the New York Jets, demonstrating the same skills that made him a valuable player at Oregon. His career may not have been long, but his impact was felt.

14. **Jeff Thomason** (1992–2004)

- Thomason’s career spanned over a decade, including time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a reliable and durable player, traits that he developed during his time at Oregon.

This impressive list of NFL alumni underscores Oregon’s ability to develop tight ends who can compete at the highest level. The tradition is strong, and with current stars like Ferguson and Sadiq, the pipeline shows no signs of slowing down. The challenge for Drew Mehringer is clear: continue this legacy and draw in the next generation of elite talent. Given the history and the way Oregon utilizes tight ends in its offense, there's no reason why Eugene shouldn't be a prime destination for the nation's top recruits at the position.

What is missing in this list? A recent (last five years) history of developing NFL talent at tight end – or even a level of success there at the college level. Terrance Ferguson is one of the best tight end prospects to ever sign with Oregon – and he started the season strong Saturday. Along with the contributions from Kenyon Sadiq, I would expect that there will be a little more interest from recruits if the Ducks are able to continue getting the ball to their elite playmakers at the position.







