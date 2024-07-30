The first topic this week came to me as I was looking at the practice schedule for Fall Camp this year - in which only 8 of the 28 practices will have media availability - and those will only be for 15 minutes of warmups. Additionally there will be 10 of those days where media are not even allowed to talk to coaches. So the question occurred to me - is closing foobtall practice good or bad for fan engagement?

This will be our new Tuesday column. I want to make this a freebie as it will mostly contain thoughts on the team and recruiting that we want others to see how we look at things here on DSA.

CLOSING FOOTBALL PRACTICES: GOOD OR BAD FOR FAN ENGAGEMENT?

When I first contemplated this concept, I felt that fans were losing their ‘touch’ with the program. What makes college football special is that connection fans have to the players and the university and the change sometimes seemed to be on the edge of paranoia.

In 2015, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti echoed that sentiment in an interview saying that “it’s complete paranoia. I just never worried about that stuff,’’ Aliotti said. “I felt like as long as my guys were prepared, everything else should take care of itself.”

At that time – social media was prevalent, but it had not quite become as ubiquitous as it is now – and it was before Artificial Intelligence had become a lot closer to reality. The number of people who could (and likely would) take snapshots and video clips then share those video clips has proliferated. Everyone has social media. The advent of AI would allow aggregation of those individual shots and clips. It could allow teams to harvest hundreds of individual clips and snapshots into significant data points that could be analyzed for formations, personnel, rotations, play calls, and any number of different analytical points that could provide an advantage.

In 2015, that might have seemed paranoid – a decade later it is far closer to the nature of the beast that is college football. With coaches seemingly getting to a hot seat much more quickly in 2024, any advantage has tremendous value.

But closing practices does not have to stop community/player engagement. In our interview with Dan Lanning yesterday, he mentioned that ‘our guys realize that when you sign up to be a football player at Oregon, you sign up for more than just being a football player, more than just being a student, but also signing a guy that can make an impact not only on your family, but also on people around you in the community.’

He spoke of the players working to build 234 beds for the ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace Project’ making beds for kids who have none. That is community engagement and I know that the fans love those stories – more so than they would like a couple of snippets from practice.

Maybe I am wrong, but I have come on board with closing practices – and that comes partially from - - - science.

In "Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment," authors Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, and Cass Sunstein explore how random variability—referred to as "noise"—affects decision-making and outcomes. This concept can be applied to the context of college football, particularly in the decision by coaches to close practices. By limiting outside access, coaches can protect players from external distractions and opinions that may introduce "noise" into their performance and development. The authors argue that noise can lead to inconsistent judgments and decisions, and by controlling the environment, coaches can create a more focused and consistent atmosphere. This helps players concentrate on their training and performance, free from the unpredictable influence of outside opinions, media scrutiny, and distractions, thereby fostering a more cohesive and effective team dynamic.



