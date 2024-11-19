Take Two: Two thoughts for Tuesday

I compare this more to a ‘fake spike’ or a ‘fake slide’ where the QB goes into the motion of either spiking the ball or sliding down to take advantage of the protections offered QBs in those situations. This was not that. At no point did Dillon Gabriel act like he was going to take a knee. Check out the photo below which clearly shows Gabriel extending toward Jordan James to hand the ball off.

I have consistently seen national pundits and rival fans alike characterize the play run near the end of the first half against Wisconsin a ‘fake kneel’ which I think is inaccurate – but I get why it is called this. To some observers it is analogous to a fake punt because the formation says one thing while the play says another.

Was the formation very similar to that taken by Oregon to take a knee? Yes. Was there a delayed draw play run from this? Yes. Dan Lanning has consistently showed throughout his three seasons in Eugene that he is going to force other teams to play honestly and if there is a sense that a team is being a little bit ‘lazy’ in their approach to a play (onside kick against Ohio State) or turning too quickly on a punt, or overloading a side and leaving a big play, he is going to take advantage of those miscues by the defense. In this case, the Ducks were looking to see if there was an opening on the defense to try and make a late play. If Nishad Strother gets to the second level on Hunter Wohler, the play looks like a big gain – so credit to Wohler for diagnosing the play very early and stay disciplined in his pursuit.

In the grand scheme, my opinion on how to characterize this play is pretty insignificant. I just want it characterized more accurately. Gabriel did not fake a kneel or make it look as if he were giving himself up. He clearly ran this like a regular handoff.

TAKE ONE-AND-A-HALF: The fake field goal

So, I am giving myself latitude for an extra take today. I have heard plenty of commentary from national pundits on the fake field goal late in the first quarter. Many say that the don’t mind the decision but wish it had been the offense running the play.

It was fourth-and-four. I think that was the edge of where a traditional play in a compressed area of the field becomes statistically less likely to succeed in gaining the first down. Sometimes advantage is in the element of the unexpected. Most teams expect the field goal there so a fake has a higher likelihood of success than a straight offensive play against a team that had been solid defensively all night.

As I said Saturday, Lanning felt that this was the best play given the situation. I like that he gave full trust that the defense would respond were they to be short. In many ways this is far less risky than a fake punt from your own 21-yard line (Maryland).





TAKE TWO: Ducks 2025 recruiting close will bring some surprises

There are a lot of really good targets left on the board for Oregon – elite players like Linkon Cure, Na’Eem Offord, McKay Madsen, and Kaleb Burns to name a few are still potential pulls for an Oregon staff known as strong closers.

We have talked a lot about Cure, Offord and even Burns on our message boards, but we have not really gone in depth about Madsen.

Madsen (6-2, 235) is criminally underrated, and his versatility and dominance across multiple sports should place him firmly among the most exciting prospects in the 2025 class. The term “freak athlete” gets tossed around too often, but in Madsen’s case, it’s not just hyperbole—it’s a measurable reality backed by achievements that span football and track and field.

On the football field, Madsen’s production speaks for itself. Over 1,000 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 8.3 yards per carry as a junior demonstrate his ability to dominate on offense. Add to that his 75 tackles and four interceptions on defense, and you’ve got a player who can take over a game from either side of the ball. He’s not just an offensive weapon or a defensive enforcer—he’s both, and he excels in ways that very few players at any level can match. His performance at the SoCal Under Armour Next Camp further highlights his athleticism, with top-tier testing numbers in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.

Madsen’s skill set is a throwback to a bygone era of football—a tough, physical player who can play multiple positions and contribute in special teams as a wedge breaker. But that’s not to say he’s stuck in the past. His blend of power, speed, and intelligence makes him a perfect fit for today’s game, whether he’s pounding the ball as a fullback, making plays in the open field as a linebacker, or creating havoc on special teams. His Power 4 potential is undeniable, and he’s the kind of player who could redefine the fullback position or thrive as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in college.

On the track, Madsen’s dominance is equally impressive. Winning state titles in both the shot put (63'6") and discus (206'8") solidifies him as one of the top throwers who could be impactful for Oregon. It’s rare to see an athlete with the raw power and technique to succeed at such a high level in field events while also excelling on the gridiron. His track record shows a steady progression, from top-nine finishes as a freshman to becoming a double state champion as a junior. These accomplishments prove his work ethic and dedication, qualities that will serve him well in any collegiate program.

Despite his outstanding resume, Madsen doesn’t seem to get the same level of hype as some of his peers. Perhaps it’s because he’s not flashy. He’s a quiet, consistent force—a player who does the dirty work, thrives in the trenches, and doesn’t seek the spotlight. But make no mistake: his ability to impact the game in so many ways make him invaluable.

McKay Madsen isn’t just a great athlete; he’s a game-changer. His combination of power, versatility, and competitiveness makes him a rare prospect who can elevate a team on the football field, the track, and beyond. He deserves more recognition, and those who underestimate him now are likely to regret it later.

While he is going to take a religious mission and some of those things can take time to regain – especially form on throws – Madsen has shown that he has the right work ethic to make up any lost ground.



