Takeaways and observations from Oregon's ninth spring practice Tuesday
In Oregon football’s ninth spring practice the team broke out into 11-on-11 drills during the media viewing period. This time around, there were numerous changes. Most notably, redshirt freshman Ja...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news