The bye week has come and gone and the Ducks are exactly halfway through their regular-season schedule, which means the fall is about to really get interesting the rest of the way.

That, of course, starts Saturday with the showdown of top-10 teams, as No. 9 UCLA takes on No. 10 Oregon in Autzen Stadium.

The outcome of that game will start to shape the potential for Dan Lanning's first season at the helm. With a win, truly everything is on the table for the Ducks.

As we build up to this pivotal matchup, let's first take stock of where things stand for Oregon through its 5-1 start ...

Really, there was the Georgia game and everything else.

Not including the 49-3 beatdown in Atlanta, Oregon is averaging 54 points per game during its five-game winning streak.

Let's take a closer look at the players who have best exceeded expectations, those who could stand to contribute more the rest of the way and our general takeaways.