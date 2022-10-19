Taking stock of the Ducks halfway through the season
The bye week has come and gone and the Ducks are exactly halfway through their regular-season schedule, which means the fall is about to really get interesting the rest of the way.
That, of course, starts Saturday with the showdown of top-10 teams, as No. 9 UCLA takes on No. 10 Oregon in Autzen Stadium.
The outcome of that game will start to shape the potential for Dan Lanning's first season at the helm. With a win, truly everything is on the table for the Ducks.
As we build up to this pivotal matchup, let's first take stock of where things stand for Oregon through its 5-1 start ...
Really, there was the Georgia game and everything else.
Not including the 49-3 beatdown in Atlanta, Oregon is averaging 54 points per game during its five-game winning streak.
Let's take a closer look at the players who have best exceeded expectations, those who could stand to contribute more the rest of the way and our general takeaways.
5 Ducks who have exceeded expectations
1. QB Bo Nix
The Auburn transfer joined the program in the offseason and many thought the starting role was not guaranteed. He competed with Ty Thompson all summer to earn the opening start against Georgia. His first game in a Ducks uniform did not go as planned. He finished the day completing 21 out of 37 passes for 173 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Lanning stuck with him, and that choice paid has off week after week after week. Nix has been excellent over the five-game winning streak. Through both the air and on the ground, Nix has accounted for 1,857 total yards of offense with 20 total touchdowns this season while throwing just 1 interception since that Georgia game, making him a prime candidate for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Whatever fans expected of Nix -- either before the opener or immediately after it -- he has exceeded most projections while on pace for a career-best season.
2. RB Bucky Irving
There wasn't a ton of buzz for Minnesota transfer Mar'Keise Irving in the preseason as most figured the running back production would start with Byron Cardwell, after his strong finish to last season. But through six games, it's been Irving who has taken the lead as the RB1 in this very deep position room. Irving joined the team relatively late, announcing his transfer in May. Oregon currently ranks 10th nationally in rushing yards per game, and Irving has played the leading role with a team-high 429 yards on 7.2 yards per carry. Irving also has been used consistently as a receiving back, hauling in 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
