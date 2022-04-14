TE Terrance Ferguson talks lessons from first year, hopes for new offense
Tight end Terrance Ferguson wasn’t coy when speaking to reporters about the adjustments he had to make and the surprises that came up in his first season as a Duck. The sophomore from Littleton, Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news