Teams that should be pleased after Rivals Camp Series in L.A.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – The final stop of the 2021 Rivals Camp Series was in the Los Angeles area this past weekend. Some of the West’s best had strong performances at Sunday’s Camp, including four-star defensive end Gracen Halton who was one of several prospects of note for Oregon fans to perform well. Here is a look at the Ducks and three more schools that should be happy based on the outcome of Sunday’s camp.