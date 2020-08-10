DuckSportsAuthority - Ten coordinator hires that stood out over the offseason

The college football season faces dramatic uncertainties heading into the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there were plenty of offseason coordinator hires on both offense and defense and across the Power Five conferences that will have an impact once the sport gets going again. Here our 10 that especially stood out to us:

1. KERRY COOMBS, OHIO STATE DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Ohio State lost DE Chase Young and DB Jeffrey Okudah along with DB Damon Arnette and DL Davon Hamilton, but the Buckeyes are still loaded across the board even if some players are unproven. Bringing Coombs back to Ohio State from the Tennessee Titans should be the perfect solution since he has excelled at every job he’s ever had and he’s directed some of the best defenses in college football.

This could be another one, led by cornerback Shaun Wade, as Ohio State looks to return to the College Football Playoff. Also, Coombs’ short stint in the NFL will not hurt from a recruiting perspective. Farrell’s take: Coombs was our national recruiter of the year in 2017, so he can recruit players and obviously coach them up. Jeff Hafley was great, but getting Coombs back at Ohio State makes it stronger than ever and he’s one of the best coaches regardless of position in college football.

2. TODD MONKEN, GEORGIA OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Georgia has talent all over the field for Monken to work with, but much of it is unproven and a unique offense where cohesion and familiarity were important was not possible to occur during a pandemic.

Georgia’s new offensive coordinator has some interesting questions to answer in the coming weeks like will Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman or USC transfer JT Daniels, a former five-star who recently became eligible, be the starting quarterback? Which receivers will step up among a group that was lackluster at best last season after phenom George Pickens? Will an offensive line with some youth and inexperience but also incredible talent come together?

Monken spent the last few seasons bouncing around the NFL - and that won’t hurt recruiting - and if the Bulldogs can utilize their tight ends, that could be a big bonus, too. Farrell’s take: Monken has plenty of experience and can’t be worse than his predecessor James Coley, who really struggled last season especially in boosting the passing game. Monken likes to throw downfield and that will be set up nicely by a strong running game. And his NFL experience will help recruiting.

3. JOE MOORHEAD, OREGON OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Moorhead did wonders as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, boosting numbers across the board, but his two seasons as head coach at Mississippi State were choppy at best. Following Dan Mullen’s success there was tough but there were off-the-field problems as well.

But now Moorhead is back where he might be best-suited - as an offensive coordinator even with some question marks in the Ducks’ offense. Former four-star QB Tyler Shough is expected to take over for Justin Herbert and he has a full arsenal at running back. Penei Sewell is the best offensive tackle in college football but other parts of the line will need to prove themselves.

There is talent at receiver and some explosive playmakers along with some standout tight ends. Just more production will be needed from them. That’s where Moorhead could come in. Farrell’s take: Moorhead has proven to be an excellent coach from his time at smaller schools and especially Penn State and he did wonders with QB Trace McSorley in his development. Can he do the same with Shough? The pieces are there for a special season.

4. BO PELINI, LSU DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: There is no questioning Pelini’s coaching ability or his success at every stop during his career. He will come to LSU with a loaded defense, although there are some questions at linebacker and immediate continuity that needs to take place.

Really, the issue is whether Pelini has the personality and temperament to fit in with the coaches and players in Baton Rouge because that will also be determinant of his success there. In terms of talent, LSU is loaded in the front four and in the secondary led by superstar Derek Stingley Jr., emerging star Elias Ricks, both former five-stars, and Jacoby Stevens and Kary Vincent Jr. There are special players all across the board and we all know Pelini can coach. Farrell’s take: He’s outlandish and off-putting, but he’s a great coach and knows defense. LSU always has defensive talent but they lost a lot of key players last year. Pelini is experienced enough to replace Dave Aranda and keep this defense strong.

5. RHETT LASHLEE, MIAMI OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Lashlee was the offensive coordinator at SMU last season as the Mustangs averaged nearly 42 points per game and quarterback Shane Buechele, a Texas transfer, threw 34 touchdowns.

Houston transfer D’Eriq King takes over for the Hurricanes this year and Lashlee has to be licking his chops because King is a perfect fit for the spread offense Miami will run. He’s a dynamic playmaker and Lashlee can open up the playbook to run anything he wants. There are some unproven receivers but they’re loaded with talent, the offensive line should hold up well and Miami could be a sleeper not only in the ACC but nationally. Lashlee is in a great spot surrounded by talented athletes and the Canes offense should be humming. Farrell’s take: Lashlee has had some success but hasn’t been given the credit he deserves as an offensive mind and we should hopefully see that this season with King and some other added weapons. The defense will be strong, so the offense is the key and he’s a good hire.

6. KIRK CIARROCCA, PENN STATE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Ciarrocca is widely regarded as one of the best offensive coordinators in the country - and it didn’t hurt last season that Minnesota had receivers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, who each had more than 1,000 receiving yards. Penn State is not as loaded at receiver, not by a long shot, but quarterback Sean Clifford has all the tools and then the offensive line and running back combo should be excellent. Ciarrocca is also coming to a team that has legitimate College Football Playoff potential. His addition could put the Nittany Lions over the top. Farrell’s take: This is a very good hire for James Franklin and with elite running backs and a veteran in Clifford, the offense should be more explosive. Can he help Clifford take the next step? I think he can.

7. MIKE BOBO, SOUTH CAROLINA OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: During his tenure at South Carolina, coach Will Muschamp has shuffled through offensive coordinators, but there is hope for Bobo since he has head coaching experience at Colorado State, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia and has a strong reputation in the coaching ranks.

One question, though, is will Bobo and Muschamp be around long enough to turn things around for the Gamecocks since Muschamp is on a hot seat.

Still, South Carolina has a loaded quarterback room led by Ryan Hilinski and a talented offensive line, but playmakers are needed. Five-star freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd could provide immediate help, but one of Bobo’s first jobs will be to identify - and target - some playmaking receivers. Farrell’s take: Bobo is under fire for some things at Colorado State but with Mark Richt and others coming to his defense, it’s clear he has allies. He’s a very good offensive mind and should take the Gamecocks' offense to a new level.

8. MATT LUBICK, NEBRASKA OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: Lubick has an extensive background in coaching, but he came out of a job at a credit union in Colorado to become coach Scott Frost’s next offensive coordinator and it could be a perfect marriage. Nebraska’s offense had its moments last season but was far too inconsistent and so Lubick was brought in to simplify things.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is highly-skilled and could have his confidence back. The running game should be solid behind an outstanding offensive line. Receivers will have to emerge especially after JD Spielman transferred, but Wan’Dale Robinson could have a breakout year, transfer Omar Manning can play and others could emerge. Lubick is smart and capable and should be a big addition in Lincoln. Farrell’s take: The key is Martinez, as he regressed badly last season, but Lubick is good with quarterbacks and will bring a more aggressive approach to the field for the Huskers. Lubick is also a very solid recruiter so he will help add talent and speed to the offense which is needed. Robinson should have a big year.

9. KENNY DILLINGHAM, FLORIDA STATE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Overview: A decade ago, Dillingham was coaching at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral but his meteoric rise up the coaching ranks - he was with new Florida State coach Mike Norvell at Memphis before one season at Auburn - is something to behold as Dillingham is one of the hottest young assistants in the country.

There are talented skill players at Florida State but there are also two major questions marks: Quarterback remains a befuddling issue that seems to have no real answer right now and the offensive line just doesn’t seem to be improving. Norvell, Dillingham and the entire staff want to return the Seminoles to national prominence but this is a work in progress. Farrell’s take: Everyone points to Dillingham not being the play-caller at Auburn and Norvell’s success as an offensive mind, but this guy gets it and is going to really help a struggling FSU offense in a big way.

10. CHRIS ASH, TEXAS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR