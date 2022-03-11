Ten important recruiting visits this weekend

There are not nearly as many high-profile visits across the country this weekend as there were to start the open period a week ago but there are still important trips that should be followed. Here are 10 we’re watching across the country over the next few days.

JALEN BROWN - LSU

JALEN BROWN

The high four-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep still has a long list of schools with Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia and many others involved in his recruitment and this weekend he will be at LSU. Getting to know first-year coach Brian Kelly even better will be important and spending time with position coach Cortez Hankton, who came over from Georgia, will be an important part of the weekend, too. Brown will be an early enrollee so while he's still taking his time there is an idea that a more focused list is coming very soon.

*****

SAMMY BROWN - Clemson

SAMMY BROWN (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Can any team get Brown away from committing to Georgia? That's the real question because the Jefferson, Ga., 2024 standout linebacker lives about 30 minutes from Athens and there's no doubt the Bulldogs will play a big role in his recruitment. But Clemson has also left a big impression on Brown, who loves the family feel and culture there. That could be a huge selling point on the visit this weekend although Georgia is not going away anytime soon for the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2024 class.

*****

JADYN DAVIS - Clemson

Davis is one of two five-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class and definitely a big priority for Clemson and so many other programs. It is a very positive sign that Davis has already been to Clemson multiple times and continues to want to come back. But Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Florida State and many others continue to pursue him. The Tigers have to like that Davis keeps returning to campus to continue building that relationship.

*****

DANIEL CALHOUN - Clemson

Another 2024 five-star prospect visiting Clemson this weekend is Calhoun, who has talked highly of the Tigers and also loves the culture of coach Dabo Swinney's program. That could be a major selling point as the Roswell (Ga.) Centennial standout looks at his entire recruitment. Again, this could shape up as another Georgia-Clemson battle for one of the top 2024 prospects in the Southeast although Florida, Auburn and others are also in the mix.

*****

CAYDEN GREEN - Michigan

CAYDEN GREEN (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Oklahoma, Missouri and others are high on the list for Green but the high four-star offensive lineman will be back at Michigan this weekend and it's another important trip. The Sooners and Tigers have definitely left a big impression but with coach Jim Harbaugh's future secure and him not leaving for the NFL, that allows Green to have a clearer picture of his plans in Ann Arbor. A big weekend trip could go a long way.

*****

MILES MCVAY - Missouri

MILES MCVAY (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The rumor for a long time was that McVay would take all of his visits and cast a wide net but that there was a good possibility the East St. Louis, Ill., standout would give Missouri the closest look as his recruitment really picked up. With high school teammate Luther Burden signing with the Tigers in 2022, Missouri is in great shape with McVay and a solid weekend there could catapult it even higher on his list.

*****

DYLAN RAIOLA - Oregon

DYLAN RAIOLA (Sean Callahan)

There are still a lot of moving parts in Raiola's recruitment but Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Alabama and so many other schools are going to be involved for one of the top 2024 quarterbacks in the country. So going to Oregon this weekend is big as the Chandler, Ariz., standout, whose father played in the NFL and whose uncle coaches at Nebraska, will get to spend time with first-year coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and others. Just being in Eugene could move the Ducks much higher on his list.

*****

RYAN WINGO - LSU

The list is still long for the nation's top receiver in the 2024 class but Texas A&M has left an impression and Arkansas is in the fold. Texas, Missouri and others are players and now LSU is seriously entering the fray. Wingo will have a big opportunity to get to know coach Brian Kelly and receivers coach Cortez Hankton along with getting a sense for what LSU has to offer and the receiver tradition there. It still feels like Wingo can be influenced in his recruitment and the Tigers will have their shot.

*****

MATAYO UIAGALELEI - Oregon

MATAYO UIAGALELEI

This could be shaping up as a battle of Pac-12 teams with USC making a huge impression on Uiagalelei ever since Lincoln Riley was hired and staying close to home will be a major consideration. But Oregon provides the best of both worlds possibly – a coach with SEC experience, assistant coaches with significant NFL experience and then the Nike factors for NIL and much more. Many others remain in the mix but watch USC and Oregon here.

*****

JAYDEN WAYNE - Oregon

JAYDEN WAYNE (Rivals.com)