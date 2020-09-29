DuckSportsAuthority - Ten key California prospects who went out of state for college

1. Najee Harris (2017)

The skinny: Initially a Michigan commitment, Harris eventually re-opened his process and then committed to Alabama over Kentucky and Ohio State in January, a few weeks prior to National Signing Day. Harris has made an impact on the field since he arrived on campus, but enjoyed his best collegiate season in 2019 with 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He started the 2020 season with 98 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Farrell’s take: Harris was the No. 1 player in the country for a reason and we are seeing that now. Many felt he would decommit from Alabama eventually for a west coast school (or Michigan as some rumors stated) but he stuck it out and now he’s a a Heisman candidate and a first rounder.

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux (2019)

The skinny: Thibodeaux trimmed his extensive offer list to Oregon, Alabama, Florida State and Florida before committing to the Ducks a few days prior to the Early Signing Period. As the No. 6 recruit in the nation, plenty was expected from Thibodeaux upon his arrival in Eugene. He responded by totaling 35 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and nine sacks as a true freshman. Many expect an All-American caliber season this fall. Farrell’s take: Thibodeaux surprised many when he chose Oregon over others and some felt he would eventually stay home at USC, but he never truly considered it. He’s already one of the top pure pass rushers in the country and an emerging star in the Pac-12. He’s also helped Oregon recruiting in SoCal.

3. Wyatt Davis (2017)

The skinny: Davis had an aggressive recruiting approach, taking numerous visits before focusing on Ohio State, USC, UCLA, Alabama, Michigan, Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington. He committed to the Buckeyes during the summer leading up to his senior season. Davis came into his own in 2019, starting all 14 games while being recognized one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country. He initially opted out of the 2020 season, but is now back at practice. Farrell’s take: Davis has become an All American and potential first-round pick and USC, UCLA and the rest certainly could use him. This is yet another five-star who didn’t consider staying home that much and its become a trend.

4. Justin Flowe (2020)

The skinny: Flowe initially seemed destined to end up at Clemson, but after deciding to play closer to home, and refocusing on Oregon and USC, he committed to the Ducks during the Early Signing Period. With Troy Dye moving onto the NFL, there is a huge opportunity for Flowe to make an immediate impact for the Ducks. Farrell’s take: Flowe considered USC but was a strong Clemson lean for awhile before choosing Oregon. There was some talk of the Trojans late so he could stay close to his grandmother but he appeared always interested in leaving the state.

5. Jayden Daniels (2019)

The skinny: Daniels took his time with his process, especially as a top-rated quarterback, with official visits to Arizona State, California, UCLA and Utah before giving a commitment to the Sun Devils in mid-December. Daniels had a huge true freshman season in 2019, finishing with 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns, while throwing only two interceptions. He also rushed for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Daniels has already become a starter and a star at Arizona State and UCLA and Cal would kill to have him. Cali has been big for Herm Edwards and his staff and Daniels just makes it easier.

6. Henry To'oto'o (2019)

The skinny: While Alabama was considered a lock for To’o to’o leading up to National Signing Day, he pulled off one of the biggest surprises last year by committing to Tennessee. Washington was actually considered the biggest threat to the Tide during the final weeks of his process.

To’oto’o excelled as a true freshman in 2019, finishing with 72 tackles and five tackles for a loss. In the 2020 season opener he picked up where he left off, totaling six tackles and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Farrell’s take: To’oto’o is another top Northern California star who got away this time to the Vols, who spot recruit the state. He’s already a key on the defense and would be a star for any of the in state programs. He always seemed to want to get away.

7. Bryce Young (2020)

The skinny: Young initially committed to USC prior to his junior season and stayed with the Trojans until his senior season when he flipped to Alabama after a visit to Tuscaloosa.

Young arrived on campus looking to battle Mac Jones for the starting job this season. While Jones was named the starter recently, look for Young to make an impact this fall. During fourth quarter action during Bama’s seaso- opening victory over Missouri, he completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards. Farrell’s take: Young is one of the rare huge names who was committed to an in-state school but changed his mind. USC is recruiting solidly at quarterback but to lose Young as a five-star QB talent to the SEC and a national title contender is not good.

8. D.J. Uiagalelei (2020)

The skinny: Uiagalelei was an early Clemson lead and committed to the Tigers over teams like USC, Alabama and others and it was never really close. As the No. 3 player in the class of 2020, this is a huge in-state loss.

Farrell’s take: Uiagalelei is another five-star quarterback who left the state to try to win a national title and he continues to help Clemson recruit in the state. He never really considered staying home but he’s still a major loss.

9. Thomas Graham (2017)

The skinny: Graham was an early commitment to USC, but then re-opened his process and trimmed his list of top schools down to Oregon, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State and Notre Dame. He committed to the Ducks in mid-December.

Graham has impressed since his arrival in Eugene. Having totaled 183 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, eight interceptions and 32 passes defended during his three seasons, he declared for the NFL Draft in mid-September. It is not yet known if he may potentially return now that the Pac-12 will have a 2020 season.

Farrell’s take: Like Young, Graham saw himself at USC but decided to take a different route and it has paid off for him. He’s had a very good career and the NFL likes him a lot. Defensive backs like this used to never get away.

10. Kendall Milton (2020)