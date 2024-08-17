Ferguson singled out tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a redshirt freshman, as someone who has shown tremendous progress. "Man, he's done a great job," Ferguson said. "He's super talented, but it's his ability to come in and work, getting the reps that he does, and just attacking and taking advantage of it. I've been super impressed with him, and I'm super excited for him. His ceiling is super high."

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson couldn't hide his enthusiasm when discussing the development of his teammates during fall camp. Ferguson, who has emerged as a key leader for the Ducks, spoke highly of several players, highlighting their work ethic, growth, and the tight-knit bond within the team.

The tight end room has been a focal point for Ferguson, who emphasized the importance of connection among the group. "The biggest thing, the big word, is connection," Ferguson noted. "A lot of the young guys have come along, and they've been better than I was when I was that age. Me and Pat [Herbert] joke about it because those guys have come in, learned the offense faster, and they're great athletes. They've progressed through spring ball, summer workouts, all the way to fall camp, and just seeing them get better every day. We're a really tight group, and we take pride in that."

Ferguson also reflected on the leadership role he and Herbert have embraced, crediting the mentorship he received as a freshman for his desire to invest in the younger players. "It starts when I was a freshman. We've always had guys in our room, and our room's always been close. We always had leaders who made sure the tight end room was a connected room. We've been through a lot together, and making sure that passes on from generation to generation is important. The tight end room is family."

One player who has caught Ferguson's attention is freshman Roger Saleapaga, whom he described as a "great athlete" with a strong work ethic. "Roger's been really fun to watch. He picked up the game, picked up the offense so fast. He attacks every day, and he's a humble kid. He's an effort guy, really passionate about the game. It's been really cool to watch him, and he's impressed a lot of people."

As for his own development, Ferguson has focused on improving his blocking, particularly at the point of attack. "There's been things I've been trying to get better at, and it's point-of-attack blocking. Some people don't want to see it, but that's what wins football games in the trenches. That's something I've been really focusing on and getting better at."

Ferguson believes that the wealth of talent on Oregon's offense will make the Ducks a formidable team this season. "When you have so many guys that can make plays, it just opens up the offense, opens up the play-calling. Coach Stein does a great job of using his players to his advantage. We've got guys like Tez, Trey, Evan Stewart, and the tight end and running back rooms are strong too. What's impressed me the most is those guys have really bought into being a team. Everyone wants the ball, but they've done a great job of blocking for each other and taking pride in each other's success."

As the Ducks prepare for the upcoming season, Ferguson's leadership and the unity within the team could play a crucial role in their pursuit of a national championship. With the growth of young players and the depth of talent across the roster, Oregon fans have plenty to be excited about as the season approaches.



