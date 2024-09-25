Ferguson remains close with many of his former teammates. "I stay in touch with a lot of them. We were really close as a class, and Mo especially, one of my best friends still,” he shared. "So, you know, it'll be really cool to play against them."

Terrance Ferguson is eagerly anticipating a reunion with some familiar faces as he prepares to face players from his recruiting class, including Moliki Matavao and Jaylin Davies. “Asked about what it's s going to be like playing Mo, Davies, and some of the guys who came with the recruiting class, Ferguson said. “I think it's just really cool, man, to be able to see those guys again.”

Reflecting on their growth as players, Ferguson noted how far they’ve come since the UCLA game back in 2021. “I’ve made huge strides, especially in the blocking game,” Ferguson said. "I think Mo has too. You turn on the tape, and he's someone we watch. He's become such a better football player across the board—route running, pass blocking, run blocking. He just looks like a better athlete out there, kind of grew into some of his body, and he's playing well.”

For Ferguson, seeing his friend thrive has been especially rewarding. "It’s really cool to see, especially because I really care for the guy, and, you know, seeing him go do his thing out there."

The connection between Ferguson and his old friends goes beyond the field. “Yeah, we keep in touch a lot, you know. I have my wedding next year, and, you know, I sent out an invite to him and talked to him about that, so it was really cool," Ferguson revealed.

When asked about the team's energy during the bye week, Ferguson praised the effort in what they call "work week." “It was amazing, man. You know, we came out, we call it work week, it’s not a bye week. We got a lot of good work in, all the young guys brought good energy,” he said. "I think me, Pat, and Kenyon really did a good job of bringing energy to those days. You could be lax during your bye week, but I think we got a lot of good work out and got better."

Looking ahead, Ferguson sees challenges in the upcoming game, particularly from the opposing defense. “They’re really good athletes, and they have some lengthy players that can make plays,” Ferguson said. "They do a lot of exotic things that cause trouble if you're not dialed in, but really, just the length they have across the board on defense stands out."

Ferguson also highlighted the importance of his relationship with quarterback Dillon Gabriel noting that it has translated into on-field success. "We built that connection early. I feel like he trusts me, and we have just kind of this timing that we’ve built up over the summer," Ferguson explained. "He knows where I'm going to be at that time. I know where he’s looking, and it’s just translated on the field smoothly."

As Ferguson and his team continue to prepare, he remains focused on improving their run game. "I think a lot of things have been communication," he said, reflecting on recent improvements. "We figured out what we were doing wrong, and instead of just letting it beat us again and again, I think we stepped up, made some changes, and just made sure that everyone’s on the same page across the board."

With the game ahead, Ferguson is prepared for the relentless effort from the opposing linebackers but remains confident in his team's ability to rise to the challenge. "He's someone we got to take care of," he said, referring to an opposing linebacker.