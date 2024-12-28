Terrance Ferguson talks about Ohio State defense

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson previews the Ohio State defense and talks about the value of friendships and connectedness with his teammates.
Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera shines in 2024, leading to a perfect season and interest from top programs like Oregon.
Duck Sports Authority caught up with elite 2026 OL Darius Gray earlier this week for this exclusive interview.
Today in Flock Talk: Patience is rare in college football. Rematches don’t favor underdogs; talent wins every time.
Drew Davis and Scott were joined by special guest Big Ten Ted to talk about the Rose Bowl next week.
Today on the Thursday Roundup we look back at the week in football, recruiting, and basketball.
