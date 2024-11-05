Terrance Ferguson: "They did a great job"

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is gearing up for another critical matchup as the Ducks prepare to host Maryland this weekend. Oregon, the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation with a 9-0 record, is coming off a 38-17 victory at Michigan and will face Maryland at Autzen Stadium, hoping to continue their dominant season.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks, led by head coach Dan Lanning, have navigated several injuries this season, including defensive lineman Jordan Burch, who missed time earlier this year - and Terrance Ferguson who missed two games following an appendectomy. Despite the setbacks, Oregon's depth and resilience have helped them remain atop the college football landscape. Now, with tight end Terrance Ferguson back in the lineup, the Ducks look to maintain their undefeated streak and continue their push toward the College Football Playoff.

Ferguson recently returned from a two-week absence due to appendicitis, which forced him to miss time for the first time in his football career. He recalled feeling a sudden pain one Tuesday morning, which led to a cautious visit to the medical staff.

"I woke up and had some pain in that area," Ferguson said. "After practice, it just felt a little weird. Honestly, it was a God thing because there were no other symptoms. We decided to get a CAT scan, and it showed up. I'm just blessed that I didn't get on the plane to even go to Purdue."

When asked if the appendix had burst, Ferguson clarified, "No, it didn't burst. It just was appendicitis."

Recovering from appendicitis, Ferguson explained, wasn’t about rehabbing an injury in the typical football sense. “It’s just letting the incisions heal in the abdominal wall from the surgery. The hardest part was sitting around, not really doing too much," he said. "That was kind of, like, the biggest thing."

Ferguson also shared what it was like to watch his teammates while he was out. "They did a great job," Ferguson said. "Canyon and Pat played really well. It’s nice when you know that the guys right behind you are good players, and there’s no drop-off. So it was really cool to watch them play."

Ferguson continued to stay involved despite being sidelined. "I was there every day at meetings, doing everything just like a normal player just wasn't practicing or lifting," he said. "So, you know, just being able to help those guys, being on the sideline, being an extra coach, it was pretty cool. And, you know, I took all the mental reps I could, so I was ready when I came back."

Regarding his timeline for return, Ferguson said, "Yeah, we kind of shot for the Michigan game. There's a lot of people that have had the surgery and they come back within two weeks, eight days, some people even. So we went with the two weeks because that was the best kind of gauge for us."

Ferguson returned to action during Oregon's win over Michigan. Despite being out for two weeks, he felt rested and ready to contribute. "I thought I played well," Ferguson said. "Honestly, I felt a little rested up, so I felt pretty fresh. Obviously, I hadn’t blocked or done anything like that for the past two weeks, but I feel like I played well."

As the Ducks prepare for Maryland, Ferguson has his eyes set on the second-level defenders who contribute significantly to Maryland's ability to stop the run. "They play relentless, and they stop the run very well. I think the second-level guys really help out, especially with the interior guys. They kind of play off of each other, and that’s why they get the production they do," Ferguson noted.