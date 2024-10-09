Terrance Ferguson: "They're elite athletes."

Reflecting on that 35-28 upset, Ferguson said the Ducks were prepared for the challenge. “They were really good. They have a lot of talent on that roster, just like they always do. The key to our success in '21 was running the ball, and that's something we're going to replicate on Saturday. That's something we're big on over here,” Ferguson noted.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is no stranger to big games, and as one of the few players remaining from Oregon's 2021 victory over Ohio State, he carries valuable experience heading into Saturday’s rematch against the Buckeyes.





With a veteran presence on the field, Ferguson has also taken on a leadership role, especially in supporting quarterback Dillon Gabriel after some tough moments this season. “He does the same thing for me when I drop a pass or mess up because everybody messes up. The biggest thing for him is just reminding him who he is. He's one of the best in the nation. He plays like it, and when he's himself, no one can stop him,” Ferguson said of Gabriel. “He's a veteran, he’s been there before. It’s pretty easy for a guy like that to snap back.”

Ferguson also emphasized the advantage that experience brings to this Oregon team. “You come to places like Oregon where a lot of these guys have played in games like this. Having the experience we have on offense and defense just makes us comfortable,” he explained. “We're going to know it’s going to be loud. Stuff’s going to go wrong on Saturday, but it’s all about knowing how to respond to that.”

Facing a talented Ohio State defensive line led by J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer presents a challenge that Ferguson is ready to meet. “They’re elite athletes. They're really strong, they have good pass rush moves, and they’re good at getting off blocks. But honestly, I compare them to the guys we have,” Ferguson said, naming his teammates like Mateo Uiagalelei, Tatum Tuioti, and Jordan Burch as formidable practice opponents. “It's nothing new to us when there’s good players across the line.”

Known for his own explosiveness, Ferguson leads the Ducks in yards per catch for players with at least ten receptions. He credited his success to his teammates. “Honestly, it's my guys down the field blocking for me when I catch the ball. I’m going to try to make the first guy miss, and then the other guys are turning up and bodying up,” he said. “It’s easy to have explosive plays when people are blocking downfield for you.”

Reflecting on a particular play where he had 62 yards of open field on a screen pass, Ferguson admitted his first thought was to score. “I saw Poncho [offensive lineman Poncho Laloulu] out there, and I had to slow down a little bit, let him get the block. I didn’t want to outrun him,” he said, adding that he learned from an earlier play in the season where he might have been too quick. “You’ve got to wait for the blocks and then re-accelerate.”

Ferguson acknowledged the impact of Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Will Stein, in creating opportunities. “Coach Stein does a great job of spreading the ball everywhere. He's really conscious about getting the ball to the playmakers in space,” Ferguson said. “Everyone has the chance to be a home-run player every time they touch the ball.”

Returning for his senior season wasn’t just about personal development for Ferguson. The chance to play in big games like this one weighed heavily on his decision. “I wanted to play to win something worth winning,” he said. “Games like this are the staples of seasons where you win. And further on down the season, there’s going to be more big games. I wanted to come back to play in those games.”

As Oregon prepares for Saturday's showdown, Ferguson is relishing the opportunity to face NFL-caliber talent in the Ohio State secondary. “They’re good athletes in the back end, and they execute their calls well. The biggest thing is they use their hands in coverage,” Ferguson noted. “They keep everything in front of them and rally to make plays.”

Ferguson’s final thought heading into the high-stakes matchup? Pure excitement. “It’s almost like a video game out there for us. You've got all these good players and you just pick whoever you want to throw the ball to. It’s a lot of fun.”



