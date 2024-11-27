Terrance Ferguson: "Win something worth something"

EUGENE, Ore. — As Oregon gears up for its highly anticipated matchup against Washington this Saturday, senior tight end Terrance Ferguson emphasized the importance of the rivalry while reflecting on his journey with the Ducks. Ferguson will be playing his fianl regular season game at Autzen Stadium - and in some ways hopes this is the last time he plays at the stadium as a college player.

A Rivalry with Deep Roots

“Yeah, you know, it means a lot to us,” Ferguson said. “You don’t want to circle games ever on a schedule, but, you know, we owe these guys. They played us well. There’s a rivalry, and, you know, the people around Oregon care about this game, and it’s for a good reason. And, you know, so when you have a rivalry, it definitely means something to the whole team. And as soon as you come to Oregon to be a Duck, that’s a game that you look forward to.”

Oregon’s recent history against Washington has been a sticking point. The Huskies have beaten the Ducks in their last three meetings, a fact not lost on Ferguson.

“Yeah, 100%. You know, we try to look at it that way. You know, we owe them twice, really three times of our last three times we’ve played them. You know, it’s been close games, and we haven’t came away with a victory. So, you know, we’re going to come out on Saturday and play like that way, like, you know, like we owe them something with a chip on our shoulder.”

Ferguson, one of the few remaining players from Oregon’s last victory over Washington in 2021, understands the weight of the rivalry.

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s many of us left, you know, and I’ve told everybody that’s the only time I beat them at their place, you know, so it’s crazy to think that I’m one of the few guys left from that team. But, you know, everyone knows what this week is and what the game means to everybody, so.”

Senior Night Emotions

As Ferguson prepares for Senior Night, he expressed gratitude for his time at Oregon.

“Man, it’s just, I’m so blessed. You know, I look back on my career, and just to be a part of this program, God has put me in a great situation just to be able to play four years at the University of Oregon. So I just look back at it, and honestly, I’m just so blessed and thankful just for this program, the fans, my teammates and coaches. And so, you know, it’s crazy how fast it goes, but it’ll be a fun experience to be out there in Austin.”

A Bonded Senior Class

The senior class has remained tight-knit despite the changes and challenges of modern college football.

“Yeah, I think, honestly, all the seniors have gotten really close. The whole team has, especially, you know, in today’s college football, everybody’s in and out, and, you know, there’s a big rotation. There’s guys that have been here for a while, even longer than I have, and obviously you have more time with those guys, so you have a stronger relationship. But I really think that just everyone on the team has done a great job of just, you know, we only have a short amount of time together because some people come in for a couple of months, let alone a couple of years, and just making the most of that time. And so, you know, there’s a strong relationship between all those guys. But, you know, blessed with a lot of good seniors and great guys in the locker room that, you know, I’m looking forward to sharing the field with.”

Washington’s Challenge

Facing a tough Washington defense, Ferguson acknowledged the challenges posed by the Huskies’ secondary and standout players.

“Yeah, no, their secondary is really good. They attack the ball well. You know, they’re good in coverage. They use their hands and their physical unit for being a secondary. And, you know, I always look forward to playing good players because, you know, the best competition is where you see really what someone’s made of.”

Ferguson also praised Washington’s defensive stalwarts. “Yeah, he’s playing really well for them. He’s been a good player for them in past years as well, and he’s just kind of doing what he does, and he’s a physical player as well. I think you look across the board, and they have a really good defense, and their record always doesn’t show it, but they have really good players, talented, and he’s a physical guy and a really talented player.”

As the Ducks prepare to host Washington, Ferguson is focused on closing out his Oregon career on a high note. “When I made the decision to come back, I said to win something worth winning. We’ve won a lot of games, and we’ve put ourselves in a situation where we control our own destiny, and that’s all you can ask for. Obviously, to win something worth winning is still ahead of us, and I think that’s what we’re really looking forward to, but that takes it game by game. So we’re right where we want to be, and everything’s playing out how we want it to and putting the work for it.”