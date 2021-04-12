Texas DE RJ Cooper narrows it down to five
ARLINGTON, Texas -- RJ Cooper continues to press on in his recruitment even amid a year-plus of being unable to visit prospective colleges.Cooper is now down to five schools — Oregon, Stanford, Tex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news