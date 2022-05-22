Texas WR Ashton Cozart flips commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon

News broke on Tuesday night that Cozart would be officially visiting Oregon which spurred up questions from the Oklahoma faithful on how Venables would handle his first committed prospect taking a visit elsewhere since his staff arrived in Norman.

The Ducks were able to make a move on his official visit to Eugene this weekend following an interesting week in the Cozart recruitment considering Brent Venables ' no-visit policy for committed recruits.

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced on Sunday night that he has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon .

Communication between Cozart and Oklahoma finally happened in the days after which created more speculation on how the Sooners staff would handle the situation.

However, there wasn't much that could have happened on the Oklahoma side as sources have told Rivals that Cozart's intention was to flip on his visit to Oregon nevertheless.

Cozart, who is originally from the Pacific Northwest, played his sophomore season at Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic before making the move to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where he briefly attended North Richland Hills before settling on Flower Mound Marcus.

In his junior season, Cozart hauled in 36 receptions for 680 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cozart becomes the fifth commit in Oregon's 2023 class and the second receiver pledge, joining San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian four-star Jurrion Dickey.

At 6-foot-3, 178 pounds, Cozart is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals. He is the No. 52 ranked wide receiver and the No. 80 recruit from the state of Texas.