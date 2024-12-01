Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson talk win over Washington

For Johnson, this win was deeply personal. The receiver carried with him the memories of a heartbreaking loss to Washington in Las Vegas last year—a defeat that stayed with the entire team. “It was personal for me, even though I ain't the last year team, but I mean, Washington,” Johnson said. “So that Las Vegas loss was really tough for the whole entire team, not just me. I mean, obviously, we wanted to win that game. So that's pretty much enough said.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Tez Johnson and Terrance Ferguson were filled with a mix of relief, reflection, and pride after Oregon's emphatic 49-21 victory over Washington on Saturday. Their comments after the game reflected the personal stakes, lingering frustrations from past losses, and a celebration of an undefeated regular season.





When asked why he chose to rewatch last year's games against Washington leading up to this rematch, Johnson was candid. “Like I said, they beat us twice in a combined, what, six points?” Johnson recalled. “I mean, how close, like you really close in those games like that and you wasn't able to finish it, it just sits different. The whole entire year, it sits different. I mean, what more can I say is I hate Washington.”

The Ducks turned that emotion into dominance, finally defeating Washington by a significant margin. “Ferg told us, let’s put up basketball numbers. So that’s what we went out there and tried to do,” Johnson said. “They did it one time where it was 70 to what? I don’t know. 70 to something. So, we tried to come out here and put up basketball numbers. It wasn't, I hate them. I, I just like, I don’t know what else y’all want me to say. I hate you, Dove. I, just talk about them, just get me mad. I want to go out there and play them some more. Like, type of thing.”

For Johnson, the game was about more than just the scoreline; it was about taking in the moments he had left in Autzen Stadium. “Yeah, 100%,” Johnson said. “One, going in the senior night, just hearing everybody cheer for my name and just spending that time with my family. But also, Shout, I took it in. I looked around and made sure to take in Shout one last time. And everybody makes it just a super surreal experience just being in Autzen. You know, every time you run out in that tunnel.”

He credited Spencer, a teammate, for reminding him to appreciate these moments. “He always told me to look around and, you know, we're playing for Oregon. You know how blessed we are. And so to do that one last time, you know, I really do take a second, look at the uniforms, look at the grass or the turf that we got and just the fans around us, you know, and just how blessed I am to be here.”

Reflecting on the challenge of going 12-0, Johnson pointed to the relentless preparation led by their coaching staff. “I feel like our coaches is the smartest in the world when it comes to winning football games and being in certain situations of the game,” Johnson said. “We prepare every day like it’s the last time we’re going to step on the field.”

He spoke to the emphasis on avoiding complacency. “Teams lose to teams they shouldn’t, and we're not trying to be that team. I mean, this is a goal. Everyone got the same goal, but our end goal is just a little bit different than everybody's.”

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon's standout tight end, set records in receptions and touchdowns during the game. Yet for Ferguson, the milestones were about more than just numbers. “You know, I'm just super blessed. First off, like all glory to God to be able to just be on those record lists next to the names I'm next to,” Ferguson said. “For this university, obviously, you know, I've just been blessed, though. Jesus gave me just the opportunity, the ability to be here. And just it's super exciting.”

Ferguson described what it meant to him to be embraced by the Oregon community after transferring from a Sun Belt team. “They welcomed me in with open arms, transferring from a Sun Belt team to predominantly one of the greatest teams in the Pac-12,” Ferguson said. “I never seen a fan base take someone in and just treat them like family immediately, even though it was a dream of mine, but I still had to work my way up. But they welcomed me in with open arms, and they continue to doing that.”

Ferguson also highlighted the bond that runs through the Ducks’ roster. “Coach called you guys the most connected team he's ever coached,” a reporter noted. Ferguson agreed. “I mean, yeah, of course, I can't win games without being the most connected team,” he said.

Oregon's connection—on and off the field—has been pivotal to their success. Ferguson spoke of the “toughness of just guys going down, getting back up, and the next man up, and the people coming back from injury and playing. Football is a hard game. It's hard to win football games.” He concluded, “And to continue to win, I think it's just a testament to our team and our coaching staff and just this university.”

The Ducks ended their regular season undefeated, a feat that required unwavering focus and trust in each other and the coaching staff. Johnson summed it up best: “We just trust in the process…. We trust Coach Lanny. Whatever you do, he's a little bit crazy, but we trust him.” The results speak for themselves—Oregon stands tall at 12-0, ready for whatever comes next.







