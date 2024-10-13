Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart, and Jordan James post game Ohio State

Stewart, who had a career night, praised the team's connectedness and emphasized the importance of staying patient. "Honestly, we are so connected, and we have a big saying—everybody just waits for their turn, everybody does their job, and things will pan out. Tonight was my turn," Stewart said. The receiver's big plays, including a 69-yard reception, helped power the Ducks’ offense against the Buckeyes.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Oregon's thrilling 32-31 victory over No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night, wide receiver Evan Stewart, wideout Tez Johnson, and running back Jordan James spoke about their performance, quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s leadership, and the electric atmosphere in Eugene.

Johnson also highlighted Dillon Gabriel’s composure under pressure. "He's a competitor," Johnson said. "It doesn't matter which way the game is going, he always has a level head. We need that from the leader of our team."

Gabriel, who led the Ducks through several key moments, earned high praise for his toughness. “He went out there and beat a top-two opponent. That shows a lot,” Stewart added, noting Gabriel’s poise throughout the game.

James, who contributed heavily on the ground, reflected on the improved performance of Oregon’s offensive line, especially after a challenging start to the season. "My stats are just a reflection of them and how they play. They had a good game today, and that’s a testament to what we’ve been doing in practice," he said. James also embraced Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s description of his running style as “pissed off,” stating, "I’ve always had that mentality. I’m trying to be the most physical person on the field, offense or defense."

Oregon’s ability to connect on deep passes stood out, as the Ducks accomplished what no other team had done all season against Ohio State’s defense. Johnson and Stewart each burned Buckeyes cornerbacks on explosive plays, including Stewart's 69-yarder and Johnson’s long touchdown. “They hadn’t seen anyone like us,” Johnson said, adding, “We knew who we were, and they hadn’t faced us yet.”

The Ducks' defense also played a crucial role in the game’s final moments, stopping Ohio State’s high-powered offense on a last-minute drive. Johnson praised Oregon’s secondary, singling out Brandon Johnson, Nico Reed, Tashem Johnson, Jabbar Muhammad, and Kobe Savage for their efforts. "They stepped up to the challenge. All week we heard about their receivers, but look at our DBs—they played outstanding."

When asked where the game ranked among Autzen Stadium’s greatest, Johnson and James agreed it was at the top. "This is my number one," Johnson said. "We played Washington at their place, and it was loud, but it was nothing like tonight. I’ve never won on College GameDay before, so it was really big for me."

James echoed those sentiments, calling it the biggest game he’s played at Autzen. "It’s one of a kind, man. The crowd brought it for sure," James said, crediting the raucous environment for energizing the team.

Oregon will look to build on this monumental win as they continue their Big Ten schedule, but for now, players like Stewart, Johnson, and James are soaking in the afterglow of one of the most memorable nights in Autzen history.