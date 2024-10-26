Tez Johnson: "My heart jumped out of my chest"

“We always go into every game and say, let’s be the most explosive team, the fastest team,” Johnson said when asked about Oregon’s quick start. “Me personally, I think we’re the fastest in the nation. The game that we play is different. Nobody’s really seen us play like how fast we play, and I think a lot of teams, it’ll catch them off guard.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson took the podium following the Ducks’ commanding 38-9 victory over Illinois, reflecting on the Ducks' explosive start, the team's approach to competition, and the strong connections that have propelled Oregon to an 8-0 record overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play. Johnson’s remarks captured the team’s focus and his pride in the hard work of teammates like Justius Lowe and Noah Whittington.





Johnson himself showed his agility on an impressive touchdown, a play where he found space to create a scoring opportunity. “Just knowing I got to make him miss before anything,” he said, explaining his mindset. “It was a scramble drill. I just cut across the middle, Dillon threw an unbelievable ball. I caught it and just, I was in space. And pretty much, like, in space, that’s where I play my game. So it’s really fun to be in space. On a defender that’s not really more deck and lateral movement, it makes a highlight every time. And I just see the pylon, and it was me and the defender in the pylon. So I think I won.”

Johnson was also excited to see teammate Justius Lowe score his first career touchdown. “We’ve been waiting for that the whole year,” Johnson shared. “Justice is one of those guys in the room we all learn from. Just like we said, he’s the smartest guy in the room. When he made plays, everybody had on a helmet. Justice made plays today that it was normal. He does it every day. Justice is one of those guys that is one of the better guys in our room that we all look up to and we learn from. So just seeing him have success today in the game was really outstanding on his part.”

The chemistry between Johnson and quarterback Dillon Gabriel was apparent on his touchdown play, a connection Johnson credited to consistent practice. “Kudos to the offensive lineman. They gave him all the time in the world. I think he was back there six seconds,” Johnson said. “I see Dillon sitting there, and he’s looking left to right… I did that same exact play in practice. And we hit it. And I think Dillon knows exactly where I was going when I went to scramble drill. And we get to the sideline. He’s like, I knew you was going there the whole time. We just had to set it up.”

When asked about Noah Whittington’s physical touchdown, where he bulldozed through a defender, Johnson was visibly excited. “Wow, I mean, my heart jumped out of my chest,” he recalled. “I didn’t think he was going to do that. I thought he was just going to get in there. But he was on a different level today. I’m glad to see that for him, how hard he practiced and the injuries he went through. It’s crazy just to see him have success. It’s really good because he’s been working so hard for it. And we all pulling for Noah. Noah is one of the better backs we’ve got in our room. Even the young guys, you can see all the young guys feeding off everybody in the tree.”

Reflecting on Oregon’s mentality as a team, Johnson attributed their success to a hunger that keeps them sharp week in and week out. “When you’re the top of the food chain, everybody wants to be that at the top of the food chain,” he said. “Every day we know we got a target on our back, but we don’t really care who’s coming after us. We don’t care about the number one spot. We just care about going 1-0 at the end of the week. I mean, it’s good and all, but we don’t really care that we’re number one. We just want to win football games.”

Facing Illinois, Johnson knew the Ducks’ speed would be difficult for their opponent to match. “Illinois was really good. They were physical. They were sound,” Johnson noted. “But I think just us today, them going against us, they just never really seen it. Like I know in practice they don’t really go against fast guys like us, so it’s different for any defense that goes out there and just sees a different type of speed. It’s something you’ve got to adjust to, and it’s not easy. And Illinois was a great team. We just – the most physical team won.”

Johnson also spoke about the privilege of playing with record-breaking quarterbacks, acknowledging his role in helping the team and building a legacy. “I mean, both quarterbacks [I’ve played with] was really good. I mean, they worked so hard. It doesn’t shock you that they have a successful record. For me, I just do what I can for the team, and just to be a part of a team is really great, and I don’t really take it for granted. I mean, having two quarterbacks that are really good, one in the NFL and one here now breaking records is really outstanding. So you don’t really think of it like that as you’re on the same team as two record-breaking quarterbacks. You just know you’re grateful for the opportunity you have.”

As the Ducks continue their Big Ten journey, Johnson’s dynamic play and gratitude for his team resonate in every snap, reinforcing Oregon’s pursuit of excellence as they look to keep their perfect record intact.



