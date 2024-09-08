PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tez Johnson post game Boise State

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — In a high-stakes matchup, the Oregon Ducks secured a hard-fought victory over Boise State, with special teams standout Tez Johnson making crucial plays that shifted the momentum. Johnson’s punt return touchdown was a game-changer, helping Oregon edge out the Broncos in a 37-34 win.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Johnson said. "There was a lot at stake for this game. For us, history-wise, and for them, because they wanted to uphold the record or whatnot." Boise State had won the previous three encounters against Oregon, but that streak ended Saturday.


One of the pivotal moments came from Johnson’s long-awaited punt return for a touchdown. Reflecting on the play, he shared, "I had my dad, the first thing he said to me, he said, ‘All these years you finally got one.’ I was like, yeah, I didn't know it was gonna come this game, though." Johnson credited his teammates for blocking and guiding him through the field, noting, "Shout out to my PBR [punt block return] team because they strained to the end of the play."

Johnson’s touchdown not only energized the crowd but gave Oregon’s offense some much-needed breathing room. "It was definitely a huge relief," Johnson said. "Dylan got to rest his legs a little bit. A lot of receivers got a little extra wind to sit down because we knew it was a dogfight."

Despite the victory, Johnson emphasized the need for improvement, especially in minimizing penalties and mental mistakes. "I don't think anything is preventing us from having success," Johnson said. "I just think we're just shooting ourselves in the foot on offense. False start, illegal formation, illegal motion—those little things we cannot have." He stressed that Oregon's coaching staff is aware of these issues and will work hard to address them moving forward.

Johnson’s leadership and game-changing play are crucial to Oregon’s strategy, with the versatile wide receiver acknowledging the weight of his role. "It means a lot because I know everybody looks at me and says, 'Hey, Tez, we need a play.' There's a lot of weight because you don't know when that play is going to happen."

The Ducks' victory sets the stage for a high-stakes rivalry game next week against Oregon State. Johnson was unfazed by the challenge, saying, "Just knowing we're going to a hostile environment and nobody likes us. But who cares? Just go in there, play our football, and come out with wins."

For now, Johnson and the Ducks are savoring their triumph over Boise State, with the special teams unit leading the charge in a victory that could shape the course of their season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGV6LWpvaG5zb24tcG9zdC1nYW1lLWJvaXNlLXN0YXRlIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZv cmVnb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0ZXotam9obnNvbi1wb3N0LWdh bWUtYm9pc2Utc3RhdGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=