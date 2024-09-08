"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Johnson said. "There was a lot at stake for this game. For us, history-wise, and for them, because they wanted to uphold the record or whatnot." Boise State had won the previous three encounters against Oregon, but that streak ended Saturday.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — In a high-stakes matchup, the Oregon Ducks secured a hard-fought victory over Boise State, with special teams standout Tez Johnson making crucial plays that shifted the momentum. Johnson’s punt return touchdown was a game-changer, helping Oregon edge out the Broncos in a 37-34 win.





One of the pivotal moments came from Johnson’s long-awaited punt return for a touchdown. Reflecting on the play, he shared, "I had my dad, the first thing he said to me, he said, ‘All these years you finally got one.’ I was like, yeah, I didn't know it was gonna come this game, though." Johnson credited his teammates for blocking and guiding him through the field, noting, "Shout out to my PBR [punt block return] team because they strained to the end of the play."

Johnson’s touchdown not only energized the crowd but gave Oregon’s offense some much-needed breathing room. "It was definitely a huge relief," Johnson said. "Dylan got to rest his legs a little bit. A lot of receivers got a little extra wind to sit down because we knew it was a dogfight."

Despite the victory, Johnson emphasized the need for improvement, especially in minimizing penalties and mental mistakes. "I don't think anything is preventing us from having success," Johnson said. "I just think we're just shooting ourselves in the foot on offense. False start, illegal formation, illegal motion—those little things we cannot have." He stressed that Oregon's coaching staff is aware of these issues and will work hard to address them moving forward.

Johnson’s leadership and game-changing play are crucial to Oregon’s strategy, with the versatile wide receiver acknowledging the weight of his role. "It means a lot because I know everybody looks at me and says, 'Hey, Tez, we need a play.' There's a lot of weight because you don't know when that play is going to happen."

The Ducks' victory sets the stage for a high-stakes rivalry game next week against Oregon State. Johnson was unfazed by the challenge, saying, "Just knowing we're going to a hostile environment and nobody likes us. But who cares? Just go in there, play our football, and come out with wins."

For now, Johnson and the Ducks are savoring their triumph over Boise State, with the special teams unit leading the charge in a victory that could shape the course of their season.