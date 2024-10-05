Tez Johnson still wants to get better

"I think running the ball, Jordan James had an absolute great day. He's been working for it," Johnson said. "I'm glad that he got, we had like a hundred and something tonight. He deserved it. So I think that set up a lot of explosive plays for us. Being able to run the ball for like 200 or something was really good for all of them."

EUGENE, Ore. — Tez Johnson played a pivotal role in Oregon's 31-10 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, contributing to a game filled with explosive plays and solid team effort. After the win, Johnson reflected on the game and his teammates’ performance, particularly that of running back Jordan James.





When asked about James' running style, Johnson described it as "fast and physical." He added, "Can't nobody bring him down. He runs like that every day in practice. So we just know that once he gets a full head of steam, you can't really bring him down."

Johnson acknowledged the significance of this game as Oregon's first Big Ten home contest, noting, "I mean, practice is like Big Ten for us. So it's like, obviously, it's the first really true challenge of a Big Ten team. It was electric honestly, just being able to go out there against Michigan State."

With the Ducks now looking ahead to their next challenge, Johnson emphasized the importance of quickly moving on from this win. "Right now, turn the page right now," he said. "When we go to the doctor, we fix what we got to fix."

Despite early struggles, including two interceptions, Johnson praised quarterback Dylan Gabriel’s poise. "I gave Dylan a fist bump because I know that interceptions for a quarterback are tough," Johnson said. "I told him I love him, I trust him. He went out there and stayed the course, poised through the noise, and came out with the win."

Johnson credited the Oregon defense, particularly transfer Derrick Harmon, for providing the offense with opportunities to score. "Harmon played absolutely phenomenal. Just seeing him dominate and seeing the defense as a whole unit gave the offense complete confidence," he said. "I feel like when we play positive and play above the sticks, we're untouchable."

As the Ducks prepare for a highly anticipated matchup next weekend, Johnson stressed the focus remains on taking one game at a time. "We play Oregon every week, really worried about who we play on the schedule," he explained. "But obviously it's a big game. We're going to practice physical every single day. Knowing that they got some really good players, so do we. It's going to be a really good matchup."

Reflecting on his personal goals, Johnson admitted he’s still looking to improve. "Just working on blocking way more than what I did," he noted. "There were plays I left out on the field. Just being able to play every down like it's the first."

Johnson also shared a humorous moment regarding his passing accuracy as a former quarterback. "I mean, it's my fault," he laughed. "I told him I'd feed him some steak or something one day; he just let me know to bring him some donuts or something. But trust me, we're going to get another shot at it again."

When asked about Traeshon Holden's performance, Johnson praised his teammate for making crucial catches. "That play was, he just made a play," he said, referring to a juggling catch by Holden. "He also grew our offense. We're definitely going to need him every step of the way."

Looking ahead, Johnson is on pace to surpass his record for most receptions in a season. However, he remains focused on team success over personal accolades. "We want to be one and zero each week and be the best in the country, no matter what," he concluded.

With Johnson leading the way, the Ducks are poised for their upcoming challenges, including their next game against Ohio State, as they aim to build on their momentum from this victory.



