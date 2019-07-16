On paper, the Oregon Ducks are a juggernaut. You know the story lines. 153 returning starts on the offensive line. Ten starters back on offense. Troy Dye and Justin Herbert pass up the NFL draft. Best recruiting class in school history. But conference championships aren't won on paper. Hype is nothing without results. Here are some of the issues Oregon has to address in a concrete way to make the leap from 9-4, 4th in the North Division, to one of those cool bowls at the end of the year: 1. They have to become road warriors The Ducks schedule this season is brutal. Their toughest five games are all on the road, starting with a trip to Arlington to play Auburn in the Advocare Classic. The neutral site contest is neutral in name only, an hour and a half flight from Alabama, 11 hours by car. The Tiger fans travel like zombies in search of fresh brains. The fast kind of zombies. Oregon's much-hyped offensive line gets an immediate test, for the War Damn Eagles have the best defensive line in the SEC. It features 6-5, 305 defensive tackle Derrick Brown, last seen vaulting himself over two blockers to get to the quarterback.

Brown is the second coming of Nick Fairley, even down to the nasty streak, picking up a running back and dropping him on his helmet. Calvin Throckmorton has to win this matchup, or the Ducks college football playoff aspirations are dead on arrival. They can't afford to look distracted and disrupted on national TV. It's time to be businesslike, focused, prepared and purposeful on the road. This game sets the tone for how the 2019 squad responds to pressure and how they motivate and support each other. That's what's important about it. The SEC hype, the comparisons and assumptions and outside noise, that's all secondary. They can gain massive confidence by executing in difficult circumstances. It's the first crucial step in learning to believe in each other and take ownership of a big dream.