News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The definition of football insanity

Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver leads the NCAA in tackles with 78 in the first five games, 20 more than anyone else in the country. If the Ducks stick to their predictable playcalling script Saturday afternoon, Weaver will stone them dead.
Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver leads the NCAA in tackles with 78 in the first five games, 20 more than anyone else in the country. If the Ducks stick to their predictable playcalling script Saturday afternoon, Weaver will stone them dead. (Darren Yamashita - USA Today Sports)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

The definition of football insanity is repeating the same play calls and expecting things to change.If Oregon displays the same leaden predictability against Cal that they showed in their first fou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}