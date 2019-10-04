The definition of football insanity
The definition of football insanity is repeating the same play calls and expecting things to change.If Oregon displays the same leaden predictability against Cal that they showed in their first fou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news