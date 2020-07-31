DuckSportsAuthority - The five best OL groups in college football

*****

1. NOTRE DAME

Liam Eichenberg (74) (AP Images)

It’s not easy to name one offensive line group as the top unit, but the Irish are so well balanced they get the nod. From Liam Eichenberg to Aaron Banks to Robert Hainsey, the front is loaded with talent and should pave the way for a strong running game and a dangerous offense under Ian Book.

*****

2. TENNESSEE

Trey Smith (AP Images)

The potential of the Tennessee offensive line is impressive, with Trey Smith and Cade Mays leading a group that should see players like Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright take big steps forward.

*****

3. ALABAMA

Alex Leatherwood (AP Images)

The Crimson Tide are loaded, as always. They are led by Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal on the outside and Landon Dickerson at center. RB Najee Harris should have a monster year.

*****

4. KENTUCKY

Drake Jackson, center, and the Kentucky offensive line (AP Images)

Kentucky has a great offensive line, led by Darian Kinnard, Drake Jackson and the high ceiling of Landon Young, among others. This line will be a real problem in the SEC.

*****

5. OREGON

Penei Sewell (AP Images)

Penei Sewell is the best offensive lineman in the country by far, and that counts for something. However, the Ducks are losing a lot as well. But the talent is there to step in and become the elite unit of the Pac-12 again.

*****

HONORABLE MENTIONS