DuckSportsAuthority - The five best OL groups in college football

The five best OL groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. This week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the offensive line.
*****
1. NOTRE DAME
It’s not easy to name one offensive line group as the top unit, but the Irish are so well balanced they get the nod. From Liam Eichenberg to Aaron Banks to Robert Hainsey, the front is loaded with talent and should pave the way for a strong running game and a dangerous offense under Ian Book.
*****
2. TENNESSEE
The potential of the Tennessee offensive line is impressive, with Trey Smith and Cade Mays leading a group that should see players like Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright take big steps forward.
*****
3. ALABAMA
The Crimson Tide are loaded, as always. They are led by Alex Leatherwood and Evan Neal on the outside and Landon Dickerson at center. RB Najee Harris should have a monster year.
*****
4. KENTUCKY
Kentucky has a great offensive line, led by Darian Kinnard, Drake Jackson and the high ceiling of Landon Young, among others. This line will be a real problem in the SEC.
*****
5. OREGON
Penei Sewell is the best offensive lineman in the country by far, and that counts for something. However, the Ducks are losing a lot as well. But the talent is there to step in and become the elite unit of the Pac-12 again.
*****
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Oklahoma has to be mentioned with Creed Humphrey anchoring a very good line, and Texas is also in here with Sam Cosmi as one of the elite tackles in the country. ... Wyatt Davis leads a very strong Ohio State unit, and Wisconsin will be formidable as well, led by Cole Van Lanen. ... The Minnesota offensive line is also going to be formidable in the Big Ten, led by center John Michael Schmitz and massive tackle Daniel Faalele, among others. ... Jackson Carman leads a strong group at Clemson. ... Jaylen Mayfield is emerging as an elite tackle and leads an aggressive offensive line at Michigan. ... USC, led by Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Stanford, led by Walker Little, should also have good units. ... Tristan Wirfs is gone, but Alaric Jackson leads a formidable group at Iowa.