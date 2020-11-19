The good, the bad, and the great of Oregon's 2-0 start
This is a team that had just four spring practices, and until late September had no certainty about whether they'd get to play football at all in 2020.Week to week, it's uncertain who will be avail...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news