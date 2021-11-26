The keys to the game: Working on mysteries without any clues
Autumn is closing in on the Oregon Ducks.On Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium, they meet Oregon State for the 125th time in their storied but unnamed football rivalry. It's the last regular seas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news