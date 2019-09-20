News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 14:39:05 -0500') }} football Edit

The Shaw-sank exemption: can the Ducks chip away at Stanford's hex?

Oregon needs another poised, consistent, accurate performance from Justin Herbert to beat Stanford in Palo Alto this Saturday. In the last two weeks The Cardinal have shown vulnerability to big pass plays.
Oregon needs another poised, consistent, accurate performance from Justin Herbert to beat Stanford in Palo Alto this Saturday. In the last two weeks The Cardinal have shown vulnerability to big pass plays. (Tom Corno)
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer

Since becoming Stanford's head coach in 2011, David Shaw has whomped on the Ducks like a sadistic prison guard with a billy club.Shaw and The Cardinal have won the last three in the series and five...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}