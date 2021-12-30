The top safeties still available in the 2022 class

Safety is one of the top position groups with several unsigned players still on the board entering February's signing period. Five-star Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews headlines the crop that includes eight of the nation's top 30 players at the position still unsigned -- although several are still committed elsewhere. Here's more on the top safeties left to sign:

The nation's No. 28 overall player and one-time LSU commitment did not sign early. Mathews is a top target for the new LSU staff and first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly. Frank Wilson has already visited Ponchatoula and is battling both Texas A&M and Alabama for the nation's No. 2-ranked safety. Mathews was set to visit Alabama but had to shift plans when Ponchatoula advanced to the 5A title game. The Aggies are also surefire contenders.

Rowser has been committed to the Razorbacks since the beginning of the cycle. As an underclassman, the four-star from Belleville (Mich.) was committed to the in-state Wolverines. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and up-and-coming young defensive backs coach Sam Carter won him over. Despite not signing early, Rowser is expected to ink with Arkansas in February.

Williams did not ink with the Ducks amid the coaching change nearby in Eugene. Williams committed to Mario Cristobal and has since been instrumental in gauging the defensive back's interest in playing for him out-of-state in Coral Gables. New Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who was previously Georgia's defensive coordinator, could be the catalyst here. Other Pac-12 teams are also staying involved.

The four-star hybrid linebacker/safety has been close to revealing his college decision on several occasions throughout the fall, but is now one of the top remaining pieces on the board for programs into the second signing day. Florida State remains a team in the mix, especially with Chris Marve taking over as coordinator. Vanderbilt, the longtime favorite, hosted the Marietta (Ga.) product for a December visit. Martin is expected to announce his decision in San Antonio.

