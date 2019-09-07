The unveiling of Tyler Shough
Over time, Tyler Shough will be a better quarterback for the Oregon system than Justin Herbert.In the Ducks next two games fans should get a glimpse of what knowledgeable observers within and aroun...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news