Three Ducks who could surprise fans on Saturday





The Oregon Ducks get their 2021 season underway on Saturday when they play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Heading into the 11:00 am kickoff, Duck Sports Authority staff has gathered to try to preview some of the players we think are ready to be major contributors this season.

Reed

We have talked about so many players this off season that it is almost impossible to conjure up three players that will surprise Oregon. Instead I will talk about the three players I am most excited to see.

The first is Popo Aumavae. He has finally put the pieces of the puzzle together; his size, strength, and constant motor could lead to a breakout game against Fresno State.

Quietly Steve Stephens has nailed down the starting the boundary safety role. Fresno State will try to pick on the boundary side of the field and Stevens makes at least one big defensive play.

There has been so much talk about the freshmen tight ends that Spencer Webb is my choice of someone I am really excited to see in the Moorhead offense. I think he has a chance to make a lot of big third down and red zone plays for Oregon.

Newton

Fresno had all day to throw against UConn, so one of the hoped-for surprises needs to come from the Oregon Front 7, creating some havoc and pressure that disrupts the passing game. Look for a blitzing Justin Flowe to figure big in the game story.

Jim Mastro likes to balance the load for his running backs, and he'll be looking to establish a new third option with Cyrus Habbibi-Likio gone. Seven McGee takes the opportunity to pop a couple of big plays and add a dynamic new element to the offense, maybe a momentum-grabbing return.

After finishing 7th in the conference last season rushing for just 167 yards per game, the Ducks hope that the offensive line provides a more consistent push in the ground game. Can the same starting five produce better results? Will someone from the second unit push out one of those starters and propel the unit forward?

Jacobson

One of the new defenders who got plenty of fall camp accolades was Sam linebacker Bradyn Swinson. Coach Cristobal and DeRuyter both mentioned that he was impressive. He will not start over Mase Funa, but Duck fans should see him on Saturday

Freshman field corner Avantae Dickerson came on very strong at the end of fall camp once his understanding of the defense grew and he sped up accordingly. We had not heard much from the coaches all camp until the last week. Possible to see Dickerson in a backup role behind Mykael Wright and/or on special teams.

Redshirt freshman guard Marcus Harper had a good spring and a great fall camp and while he did not displace junior Ryan Walk for the start at right guard, should see playing time in a backup role and still has a chance to wrest the start away from Walk.