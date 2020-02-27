Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance looks at some great assistant coaching hires, the top-10 returning offensive linemen and compares some 2021 prospects to past stars.

Here are the recent assistant coach hires that stand out to me:

1. Tim Brewster, Florida — Brewster is a polarizing guy as most either love him or hate him, but he can recruit with the best of them. He will take the Gators' recruiting efforts to a new level.

2. Kerry Coombs, Ohio State — I love this hire as Coombs is one of the best defensive back coaches in football and will now run the Buckeyes' defense.

3. Mike Bobo, South Carolina — Bobo is a good offensive mind with head coaching experience and he can recruit the Southeast.

4. Azaar Abdul-Rahim, Boston College — This might not have made a national splash but watch how many Maryland/D.C. kids end up at Boston College as recruits or transfers.

5. David Johnson, Florida State — The best hire by Mike Norvell? I think so. Johnson can coach and he is an excellent recruiter.

6. Demarco Murray, Oklahoma — I’m not sure how well Murray recruits but he’s a former NFL star that will draw in big names.

7. Chris Hawkins, Arizona State — Hawkins may not have a ton of experience as a coach but he’s young and he has many contacts in California so he will do some recruiting.

8. Barry Odom, Arkansas — Odom is a terrific coach and has head coaching experience he can sell.

9. Jay Graham, Tennessee — Graham has recruited at a high level for a long time and will be a great addition to the Vols' staff.

10. Matt Luke, Georgia — Luke did what I felt was a solid job at Ole Miss and he’s an excellent OL coach and recruiter.