National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here looking at some big recent commitments, the best trios from the 2020 class and Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

There have been some key commitments in the last week or so and here’s how I break them down.

QB Bubba Chandler, Clemson — Clemson does pretty well recruiting quarterbacks, but you can’t land a five-star every year. However, Chandler is a kid who has been under-recruited because he was set to play baseball. Chandler has a chance to be a very good one.

DB Jordan Lovett, Kentucky — I love this commitment for Kentucky because this kid has ball skills and instincts. He had 15 interceptions last season. He could be a super sleeper in this class.

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson — Carter is a guided missile at linebacker and can make plays in space or in traffic. He covers a ton of ground and is excellent in pass coverage as well. He’s going to be a star at Clemson.

OL Jonah Miller, Oregon — Miller is a tall and skinny offensive lineman even at 300 pounds and he has great reach and a terrific wingspan. He’s raw but in a couple of years he could be a monster.

OL Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M — Wykoff is big and nasty and does a great job anchoring, which makes him hard to move in pass protection. And he can maul opponents in the run game.

S Khari Ghee, LSU — Ghee is long and athletic and very good in coverage. He’s a ball hawk who has closing speed and reads the field well.

TE Miles Campbell, Tennessee — Campbell can stretch the field and is a reliable receiver and he’s also a solid inline blocker. He won’t wow you with anything, but he will do everything very well.

CB Kevin Knowles, FSU — Knowles is an undersized safety but don’t tell him that, as he plays bigger than his size and doesn’t mind getting physical. He could easily play cornerback as well and his ball skills are exceptional.

QB Dematrius Davis, Auburn — Davis is a great fit for Auburn and what Gus Malzahn likes to do with his quarterbacks because he has a live arm and mobility. He’s not the tallest kid in the world but makes up for it by finding passing lanes with ease.

S Kaine Williams, Alabama — Williams is a big and physical defensive back who has no problem putting his face in the fan in run support and makes people pay for catching passes in his area.

WR Mario Williams, Oklahoma — Williams is elite in almost every way and could be Marquise Brown or Sterling Shepard at Oklahoma. This is a massive pickup from Florida and will only help with securing five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.

LB Clayton Smith, Oklahoma — More important than any offensive addition is key players committing to the defense. Smith has the ability to be a leader and tackling machine.

RB Jonathan Brooks, Texas — Brooks isn’t as coveted as some of the others on this list but he’s a very talented kid who can slash and dash his way through a defense.

ATH Kaemen Marley, Tennessee — His versatility is a huge deal for the Vols as he can play receiver, safety or linebacker and he brings tremendous ball skills to the table. This is a prospect who will pan out somewhere because he can do it all.

DE Savion Jones, LSU — This was an expected commitment from the in-state DE but exciting nonetheless. He’s long, athletic and has a great wingspan, and reach to make plays others can’t. He’s raw but his ceiling is high.