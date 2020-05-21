Three-Point Stance: Best recent commits, 2020's top trios, more
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here looking at some big recent commitments, the best trios from the 2020 class and Correct Me If I’m Wrong.
1. Top recent commits
There have been some key commitments in the last week or so and here’s how I break them down.
QB Bubba Chandler, Clemson — Clemson does pretty well recruiting quarterbacks, but you can’t land a five-star every year. However, Chandler is a kid who has been under-recruited because he was set to play baseball. Chandler has a chance to be a very good one.
DB Jordan Lovett, Kentucky — I love this commitment for Kentucky because this kid has ball skills and instincts. He had 15 interceptions last season. He could be a super sleeper in this class.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson — Carter is a guided missile at linebacker and can make plays in space or in traffic. He covers a ton of ground and is excellent in pass coverage as well. He’s going to be a star at Clemson.
OL Jonah Miller, Oregon — Miller is a tall and skinny offensive lineman even at 300 pounds and he has great reach and a terrific wingspan. He’s raw but in a couple of years he could be a monster.
OL Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M — Wykoff is big and nasty and does a great job anchoring, which makes him hard to move in pass protection. And he can maul opponents in the run game.
S Khari Ghee, LSU — Ghee is long and athletic and very good in coverage. He’s a ball hawk who has closing speed and reads the field well.
TE Miles Campbell, Tennessee — Campbell can stretch the field and is a reliable receiver and he’s also a solid inline blocker. He won’t wow you with anything, but he will do everything very well.
CB Kevin Knowles, FSU — Knowles is an undersized safety but don’t tell him that, as he plays bigger than his size and doesn’t mind getting physical. He could easily play cornerback as well and his ball skills are exceptional.
QB Dematrius Davis, Auburn — Davis is a great fit for Auburn and what Gus Malzahn likes to do with his quarterbacks because he has a live arm and mobility. He’s not the tallest kid in the world but makes up for it by finding passing lanes with ease.
S Kaine Williams, Alabama — Williams is a big and physical defensive back who has no problem putting his face in the fan in run support and makes people pay for catching passes in his area.
WR Mario Williams, Oklahoma — Williams is elite in almost every way and could be Marquise Brown or Sterling Shepard at Oklahoma. This is a massive pickup from Florida and will only help with securing five-star quarterback Caleb Williams.
LB Clayton Smith, Oklahoma — More important than any offensive addition is key players committing to the defense. Smith has the ability to be a leader and tackling machine.
RB Jonathan Brooks, Texas — Brooks isn’t as coveted as some of the others on this list but he’s a very talented kid who can slash and dash his way through a defense.
ATH Kaemen Marley, Tennessee — His versatility is a huge deal for the Vols as he can play receiver, safety or linebacker and he brings tremendous ball skills to the table. This is a prospect who will pan out somewhere because he can do it all.
DE Savion Jones, LSU — This was an expected commitment from the in-state DE but exciting nonetheless. He’s long, athletic and has a great wingspan, and reach to make plays others can’t. He’s raw but his ceiling is high.
2. Trios from 2020
I’m on a trio roll and will continue because it’s just fun to me. Today I look at the best trio combinations from the class of 2020 as we will see many of these players dominate in a couple of years.
Clemson — This is almost unfair right? A five-star QB in DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star RB in Demarckus Bowman and a WR in EJ Williams who I felt should have been a five-star. Things are gonna be just fine at Clemson.
Alabama — Bryce Young will play early and often, Jase McClellan is a dynamic running back and Javon Baker could be the next great one at Alabama at wide receiver. Two of these three are flips as well. Nick Saban can recruit, huh?
Texas — I like Hudson Card a lot as a quarterback prospect and Bijan Robinson is special at running back. And Troy Omiere is either going to be a massive wide receiver or an elite tight end, and will be a big-time weapon at either spot.
Georgia — Carson Beck is a solid quarterback but the strength here is the combination of Kendall Milton and Marcus Rosemy. And I could easily throw in tight end Darnell Washington here instead of Rosemy.
South Carolina — The Gamecocks did very well in recruiting led by five-star running back Marshawn Lloyd and quarterback Luke Doty. Add in wide receiver Rico Powers and you have a nice trio.
3. Let’s start 'Correct Me If I’m Wrong', which speaks for itself ...
Correct me if I’m wrong but Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is the best hire currently coaching a Power Five school since Dabo Swinney.
Correct me if I’m wrong but shouldn’t Texas coach Tom Herman be fired after this season if he can’t win the Big 12?
Correct me if I’m wrong but if Iowa offers you as a tight end, then you know you’ve made it, right?
Correct me if I’m wrong but there are at least five better coaches in the Big Ten than Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
Correct me if I’m wrong but Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia pick and choose and the rest of the country recruits.
Correct me if I’m wrong but five-star quarterback Sam Huard looks even more polished as a lefty than Tua Tagovailoa did coming out of high school.
Correct me if I’m wrong but the best recruiting job in the last decade was done by Matt Rhule at Baylor based on what he inherited.
Correct me if I’m wrong but the second-best recruiting job in the last decade was done by Bill O’Brien at Penn State after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Correct me if I’m wrong but USC coach Clay Helton and his staff are recruiting like they woke up ticked off from the bad dream of 2020.