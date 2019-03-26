Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with a Big 12 recruiting look, ranking the Sweet 16 teams by their football programs and some hoops players who would make excellent football players.

It’s the start of spring (sort of) so it’s time to break down the 2020 recruiting so far in each conference. We finish with the Big 12.

Biggest commitment: RB Jase McClellan, Oklahoma – In a year loaded with top running backs, McClellan is right up near the top when it comes to agility, feet and field vision. He can also catch the ball, so he’s a great fit for Oklahoma’s offense for check downs.

Best Out-of-State Grab: ATH Drew Sanders, Oklahoma – Sanders is a can’t-miss because he could end up as a tight end, defensive end, linebacker or hybrid and he can do it all. It was huge to go into Texas and pull him away.

In-State Keep: QB Hudson Card, Texas – Card doesn’t have a ton of quarterback experience, but trust me he can sling the rock and he has excellent accuracy. He’s just starting to reach his peak and could end up as one of the top quarterbacks in the country in a few years.

Positional Fit: QB Aidan Bouman, Iowa State – Bouman has good size, a strong arm and he handles himself well in the pocket, learning under his father Todd Bouman, a former NFL quarterback, among others. The Cyclones do a good job of identifying quarterbacks who can fit in their system and go after them early, and Bouman was one of their early targets.

Top Class: Oklahoma – It’s either Oklahoma or Texas and it will be that way for the foreseeable future, but I’ll give Oklahoma the early edge here as its class is a bit more balanced. Texas also has a very strong class, but three of them are offensive linemen, while OU has hit more positions.

Underrated Class: Iowa State – In addition to Bouman, Iowa State has added talent at defensive back, offensive line and linebacker and all are rated as three stars. This is a result of an improved product on the field over the last couple of seasons.

Long-Haul Commit: QB Garrett Greene, West Virginia – Florida isn’t that far from West Virginia, but there aren’t many long-haul commits in the Big 12 and Greene is a good one. He isn’t the biggest quarterback around but he has all the intangibles to be a very good one.

Sleeper To Watch: OL Eli Russ, Oklahoma State – Russ is an early commitment for the Cowboys and doesn’t get a ton of attention, but he has good size, a frame to build on and a lot of upside. He could be a three-year starter for Oklahoma State if he develops properly.

Must Keep: RB Zachary Evans – Texas has the best shot of keeping Evans, a special running back, in the Big 12 and many think the Longhorns are the team to beat. This type of talent can’t get out of the conference and Texas can’t allow him to get out of the state.

Under Pressure: Oklahoma State – Mike Gundy isn’t under any pressure when it comes to losing his job, but with Oklahoma having so much success, the Cowboys need to step it up in recruiting and win some key battles. Being third in the Big 12 wouldn’t be so bad each and every year in recruiting.

Getting Into the Groove: Texas – The recruiting at Texas continues to improve under Tom Herman and the Longhorns seem to be doing better in the state already in 2020. With Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU and many others hitting Texas strong, the Longhorns are in a nice groove in the talent-rich state.