Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on several recent commitments, a preview of some interesting recruiting debates on the horizon and a look at some of the best true freshmen in the country.

There have been some big recent commitments in the 2020 and 2021 classes. Here’s a breakdown of a few of them.

OL Chris Morris, Texas A&M – The Aggies led for Morris for quite some time and closed the deal this week. He’s an important OL recruit from SEC country and a big out-of-state get for Jimbo Fisher, who is putting together some nice offensive line classes.

DT Jamil Burroughs, Alabama – Burroughs is an athletic big man who really pushes the pocket and can blow up running and passing plays with his ability to knock offensive linemen into the backfield.

RB Jordon Simmons, Michigan State – Simmons is a great fit for the Michigan State offense as a running back who can handle the load and get stronger as the game wears on.

DB Ryan Watts, Ohio State – Watts, a former Oklahoma commitment, changed course and headed to the Buckeyes and is another Texas prospect who decided to head to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have done well in the state.

DT Marquis Black, Nebraska – Black has the size and athleticism to make an impact early at Nebraska and is another important commitment from the Southeast.

WR Lorenzo Styles Jr., Notre Dame (2021) – Styles is a huge get for Notre Dame out of Ohio and is one of those receivers who is on the cusp of five-star status in the 2021 class.

WR Deon Colzie, Notre Dame (2021) – Colzie is listed as a Rivals100 athlete but he will play wide receiver at the next level and should be a great compliment to Styles Jr.

DE Ethan Downs, Oklahoma (2021) – Downs is an important in-state keep for Oklahoma and is a hard-nosed kid with an edge. His best football is ahead of him.