DuckSportsAuthority - Three-Point Stance: Coaching disasters, recent commits, hot takes

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here discussing some recent coaches run out of town, a breakdown of some big recent commitments and a new version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

I’m on a roll with coaches, so it got me to thinking — which coaches have been absolutely run out of town in the most public way due to poor results? Here’s my top 10 recent examples.

1. Willie Taggart, Florida State — Is there even a close No. 2 here in recent years? This was just an awful hire by Florida State as it tried to replace Jimbo Fisher and Taggart set them back years. He was 9-12 at Florida State and fired during his second season. And, oh yeah, it cost FSU more than $20 million. Ouch.

2. Rich Rodriguez, Michigan — This was a disaster from the start as RichRod was a square peg in a round hole at Michigan. After years of a power, pro-style offense Michigan decided to hire a guy who would have to recruit prospects with an entirely different skill set. And everyone knew that would take years. Rodriguez lasted three years and actually got better from his 3-9 start, but it didn’t matter. This was just not a good fit. His 15 wins over three years was the worst three-year stretch at Michigan since 1965-67, when they had 10-game seasons.



3. Charlie Strong, Texas — Talk about a bad fit, that was Strong at Texas as well. I said from the start this wouldn’t work as Strong was much better at a school that could recruit the Southeast. He tried to bring some Florida players in but he never connected with the high school coaches in Texas. And his three losing seasons in three years were as many as the Longhorns had had in the previous 23.



4. Mike Riley, Nebraska — Ugh. I thought this was going to be a good fit. Riley is a stand-up guy and I thought he’d recruit well, but none of that happened. His Calibraska push was awful and didn’t pan out and his 9-4 season in his second year quickly turned to a 4-8 season and a dismissal a year later. Three of his final four losses were games in which his team allowed 50 points or more.

5. Will Muschamp, Florida — Replacing a legend is never easy and following Urban Meyer at Florida was going to be tough. But the talent was there and the recruiting muscle as well but Muschamp could never get the offense correct. Aside from his second year when he went 11-2, Muschamp was 17-19 otherwise at Florida. That’s awful.

6. Butch Jones, Tennessee — Vols fans wanted Jones out badly by the end of things despite a solid recruiting scorecard and back-to-back nine-win seasons. Why? Because the talent on the field never equaled the recruiting hype and he couldn’t develop players. After a blowout loss to Missouri dropped Tennessee to 0-6 in conference in 2017, the administration had finally seen enough.

7. Ty Willingham, Notre Dame — Things started nicely at Notre Dame for Willingham with a 10-3 season but that was followed by two awful seasons. He had eight losses at Notre Dame by 22 or more points.

8. Al Golden, Miami — Golden had a winning record overall at Miami and had to deal with some serious NCAA issues he inherited, so he didn’t get a fair shot. However, after a 6-7 season in 2014 and a 4-2 start in 2015, Clemson beat Miami at home by a score of 58-0, the worst loss in program history. Golden was fired the next day.

9. Brady Hoke, Michigan — Hoke replaced Rodriguez and, as a “Michigan Man,” he was set to get the Wolverines back to their traditional ways on offense and defense. Things started great with an 11-2 record but Hoke was 20-18 after that and couldn’t beat any ranked teams. Losses to Ohio State didn’t help and missing a bowl in 2014 like RichRod had in two of his three seasons sealed his fate.

10. Mark Helfrich, Oregon — Chip Kelly handed over the keys to a Porsche to his longtime assistant and Helfrich eventually turned Oregon into a Kia. He had the Ducks in the national championship game in Year 2, but a 4-8 record in Year 4 ended his tenure.

